Acclaimed Irish comedy drama The Dry to return for another series

RTE and ITV have confirmed popular comedy drama series The Dry will return for a second series, following a critical acclaimed run in the UK and Ireland.

The series, which stars Belfast born actor Ciaran Hinds as patriarch of the Sheridan family Tom, who must handle his daughter, Shiv’s (Roisin Gallagher) return to Dublin following her recovery from alcoholism.

The next series which will stream exclusively on RTE and ITVX next year after the first series was made available to view for free on ITVX and RTÉ Player last month.

The second series picks up seven months on from the events of the first, and we now meet the Sheridans in their new normal and will be written by BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Nancy Harris.

Roisin Gallagher will return as recovering alcoholic Shiv Sheridan, alongside regular cast members from the first series. Further casting details will be confirmed in due course.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating once again with the extra talented and BAFTA nominated Nancy Harris, Element Pictures, Paddy and the team to return to the Sheridan household for the second season of The Dry, coming to ITVX in 2024” said Nana Hughes, Head of Scripted Comedy at ITV.

While Harris said its great to be “back working with this incredible ensemble cast” and director Paddy Breathnach.

“I’m excited about where the show is going to go this season. The characters are all deepening and developing and they all have challenges - it’s going to be quite the rollercoaster, and not just for those who are trying to stay sober.”

The Dry series 2 will air next year.