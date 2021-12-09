Actor Adrian Dunbar lines up for event tackling mental health issues

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar is encouraging people to think more about their mental health and seek help at this time of the year.

Adrian, who’s 63, is patron of the Aisling Centre in his native Enniskillen, which offers counselling and services for those in need.

The actor will speak at the annual Hope, Healing and Growth event next month and is encouraging people to register for it.

This is the second year that Hope, Healing and Growth has been held virtually, and last January over 1,000 people tuned in to hear the various speakers tell of their experiences regarding mental health issues.

“The whole subject of mental has featured prominently throughout the course of the pandemic,” said Mr Dunbar.

“In Northern Ireland we have also as a society been through levels of stress and instability unique in western Europe.

“The legacy of the conflict is the background noise to many dealing with insecurity and depression.

“In rural areas isolation has long been a problem and the pandemic I believe has given us all a taste of how debilitating lack of human contact can truly be.”

Mr Dunbar said the Aisling Centre has “identified a gap in our society for a caring, open and safe place to bring those hard-to-express feelings that may stop us from being part of the simple joy of being alive and vital”.

He added: “The day of Hope, Healing and Growth is open to all, with wonderful uplifting testimonies from those of us who have been to the difficult places and those who just want to share the possibilities of renewal.”

The event, which has become a beacon of hope in the annual calendar of events and last year raised £6,000 for the Aisling Centre, boasts an array of speakers who have their unique personal stories to tell.

The day starts with Eileen Forrestal, a retired doctor, personal coach, author and entrepreneur who will draw on her own story of transformation from her compelling new book The Courage to Shine.

She is followed by Jack Kavanagh, a young man who features in a list of the “50 most incredible people who are shaping modern Ireland”.

After sustaining significant spinal injuries, he completed his studies as a pharmacist .

Another speaker, Co Tyrone mum Mandy Chism, will talk about losing her beautiful daughter Elle to suicide at 16.

The Hope, Healing and Growth event takes place Saturday January 8, 2022, from 9.45am until 4pm. For further information visit www.theaislingcentre.com or tel: 028 66 325811