Actor. Hellraiser. Father – Richard Harris’ sons on their complicated relationship with Ireland’s most famous leading man
Legendary actor Richard Harris died 20 years ago this week. He raised hell – and three sons, Jared, Jamie and Damian, who here share their memories of their boisterous, loving, complicated dad
Barry Egan
“Right before Dad was taken ill,” Jared Harris says, “we were having a pint across the road from the Savoy Hotel in London. It was a gorgeous summer day and we were sitting outside...”