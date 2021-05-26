Actress Bronagh Waugh announces birth of baby boy 

Coleraine actress Bronagh Waugh has announced she has given birth to a baby boy.

The Fall star revealed she had given birth on May 5 and said she had spent "three weeks of heaven with my wee man".

Writing on her Instagram page she said the experience had left her "mind blown" and "heart bursting".

"I’ve never known tiredness like it but my God is it worth it! Completely and utterly in love," she wrote.

Ms Waugh announced she was pregnant on International Woman's Day sharing a series of photographs, proudly displaying her bump on Instagram.

The actress, whose wedding to partner Richard Peacock was postponed last year due to Covid, paid tribute to all the “incredible women” whose bodies she described as “miracle machines”.

She and Richard celebrated their love in a ceremony in Somerset in September 2018 but had decided to hold off legally tying the knot until same-sex marriage legislation was introduced in Northern Ireland.

The couple were due to wed in August 2020, after same-sex marriage came into force at midnight on October 21, but their plans were postponed when Covid hit.

Ms Waugh, who has also starred in Viewpoint and Unforgotten, is an enthusiastic campaigner for women’s rights and same sex marriage.