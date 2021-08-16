Actress Celia Imrie backs relative Sir Cosmo Duff-Gordon accused of bribing Titanic lifeboat crew with £5 cheque 

Celia Imrie is backing her shamed relative accused of using £5 to bribe his way off the sinking Titanic ahead of women and children.

The Calendar Girls actress, who starred in a 2012 ITV mini-series about the doomed liner, is connected to rich rogue Sir Cosmo Duff-Gordon.

He became the most infamous Titanic survivor after it emerged he boarded a lifeboat with his wife despite the captain’s “women and children first” rule.

Duff-Gordon was also accused of bribing the crew of Lifeboat 1 with a £5 cheque not to turn back to pick up survivors.

But Celia (69) said: “I feel badly because when it all came out, the picture of the cheque was in the newspapers.

“He was kind of ostracised because it looked like a bribe, but the fact is that the minute the ship goes down, the crew members have nothing.

“So with a good heart you could say, ‘Yes, but he was looking after him’. Do you know what I mean?

Celia Imrie

“Not a bribe, but looking after him, because as soon as the ship goes down, he’s out of work.”

But Celia admitted £5 wasn’t much to guarantee survival on the Titanic, telling The Times: “No. But at least it’s a gesture, though, rather than a bribe.”

Celia played a fictional first-class Titanic passenger called Grace Rushton in writer Julian Fellowes’ four-part show named after the vessel that aired on ITV to mark the 100th anniversary of its sinking.

Along with Duff-Gordon, the Bridget Jones actress has since discovered her family has another Titanic connection.

A great-great uncle, William Imrie, was a founder of the Titanic’s owner, the White Star Line.

Surrey-born Celia said about her second link to the Belfast-made liner: “His name is on all the tickets but he died before the Titanic sailed.

“It is an unusual name. I’m very proud of that, and on my father’s side, my grandfather and uncles were all shipping clerks.”

The Titanic boarding passes were issued by Ismay, Imrie and Co – parent of The White Star Line that operated the ship.

During her part in Titanic, Celia was part of a recreation of the harrowing scenes where Titanic’s 2,201 passengers attempted to board 20 lifeboats, with their total capacity for just 1,178 people.

She admitted during an interview to promote the series she would also have “trodden on heads” to get to safety.

She added: “The survival instinct in our being is huge.”

Her ancestor, Duff-Gordon, died in aged 68 in 1931, almost 20 years after the Titanic went down.

He, his wife and her secretary, Laura Mabel Francatelli, survived after being given cabin A16 in the first-class quarters of the ship.

The trio were among only 12 people who escaped in Lifeboat 1, which had a capacity of 40.

Duff-Gordon was a witness at the inquiry into the sinking and was hammered in the press for both breaching the women and children first policy and handing the sailor of Lifeboat 1 a £5 cheque not to return to rescue people struggling in the water.

Other witnesses confirmed the lifeboat had ample space and he had given the seaman the money.

Duff-Gordon insisted it was a charitable contribution for crew members who had lost their possessions and jobs on the Titanic, on which more than 1,500 died.