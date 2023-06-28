‘Actually disgusting’: Netflix faces backlash for bringing Titanic back after submarine tragedy

Netflix is facing backlash for bringing James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic back to the streamer days after the submarine implosion that killed five people.

Earlier this month, as part of an expensive tourist attraction run by OceanGate, five wealthy tourists went on an undersea expedition to visit the wreckage of the Titanic.

During their descent towards the wreckage, the submersible they were travelling in suffered a catastrophic implosion that likely killed everyone onboard instantly amid the intense water pressure in the deep North Atlantic, experts said.

Among those to die in the “catastrophic” incident were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman Dawood.

A few days after the incident, Netflix announced that the award-winning film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet will make its return to the streaming service on 1 July.

Ever since then, many people have been calling out Netflix for “trying to capitalise off a sad tragedy”.

“Netflix hosting Titanic a week after the Oceangate incident is actually disgusting,” one person wrote on Twitter. “They never disappoint to show everyone how greedy they are.”

Another person wrote: “I didn’t think Netflix would sink so low as to add Titanic to their streaming list during this time.”

One person wrote: “Netflix is messy as hell putting Titanic on there.”

Another person added: “I got a notification for titles being added to Netflix in July, and Titanic is on there lmfaoooooo. The devil works hard but Netflix works harder.”

Despite all the criticism, Variety has revealed that Titanic’s arrival on Netflix is a coincidence as the streamer’s licensing deal to bring back Titanic for the viewers was ironed out long in advance.

The outlet reported that the return of Titanic on the streamer was scheduled months before the Titan submersible went missing.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for a comment.

In terms of the search for the missing bodies, the US Coast Guard continues recovery efforts on the site of the Titan’s wreck on the ocean floor.