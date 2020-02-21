Adrian Chiles takes the helm for a sail around Co Down coast on BBC

Presenter Adrian Chiles will be seen helping to steer a boat into Belfast Harbour and getting behind the controls of a crane in the docks on network television tonight.

The BBC Two programme Our Coast has an entire episode dedicated to exploring Co Down's shores from Belfast Lough down to Strangford Lough via the Ards Peninsula.

The journey starts with Adrian highlighting the work of Belfast's harbour pilots - a team of five captains with 150 years of seafaring experience between them - who dock huge vessels safely on a daily basis.

Adrian tells viewers: "Mammoth ships still come in and out of Belfast every day. Docking these big beasts of the ocean safely is a titanic challenge of its own.

"Getting them into port is a specialised trade, demanding skills that only an elite group of sailors have. I'm dead excited, I've got to tell you, because I'm going to meet this mysterious body of men possessed of this amazing talent in turbulent seas, clambering aboard huge ships and parking them up in relatively small spaces."

Adrian then climbs aboard a ship on a ladder, just like the pilots do, with "no safety harness and a fall could well be fatal, all of which makes the pilot's job one of the most dangerous at sea".

After getting on board, he says: "I'm glad I didn't look down before I got up here. It's actually quite hard, I thought it would be easier than that."

Adrian Chiles visiting Belfast Harbour for BBC Two series Our Coast

Co-host Mehreen Baig visits Strangford Lough, the largest sea water inlet in the British Isles, to try kayaking and learn "how the dramatic tides of Strangford Lough are helping stress-test the next generation of renewable energy turbines".

We then see marine biologist Dr Tara Shine explore the lough's wildlife with a visit to Portaferry to see injured seals restored to health and returned back to the wild.

Next up is the village of Strangford, which Adrian says "has seen another strange breed wash up on its shores - Game Of Thrones fans".

He and Mehreen visit Castle Ward, which doubles up as Winterfell in the TV drama, and learn how as well as being worth £250m to our economy, it has become a magnet for tourists.

He meets two 'direwolves' - nine-year-old Northern Inuit dogs Odin and Thor, who double up as Summer and Grey Wind in the series - and speaks to their owner William Mulhall, who appeared as an extra as well.

The programme heads to Donaghadee, where Helen Skelton finds out about open water swimming, before local comic Shane Todd then shows off his home town of Holywood.

Lastly, Adrian is back to Belfast to see the iconic Harland and Wolff cranes, including the largest hydraulic crane in the world, costing nearly £3m, which can lift 50 tons.

Our Coast: Co Down is on BBC Two (England) at 8.30pm tonight, and at 11am tomorrow in NI