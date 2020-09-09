Adrian Dunbar hits road for 'truly memorable' tour of Ireland in TV special

Adrian Dunbar has toured some of Northern Ireland's most scenic places for a new two-part travel series.

The Fermanagh actor, who is currently filming for the highly-anticipated sixth series of Line of Duty, has been unveiled as the presenter of Scenic Ireland, which is to be broadcast on Channel 5.

As well as taking in the Giant's Causeway, the star of the hit procedural police drama also visits Carrick-a-Rede in Co Antrim.

The programme also sees Dunbar travel across the border, climbing the summit of County Kerry's Skellig Michael - which was featured in the recent Star Wars Trilogy - as he explores the impressive coastline.

Viewers will also see him sampling some of the local food.

Filming for Scenic Ireland had been due to take place in the spring, but was delayed until last month due to the pandemic.

Nonetheless Dunbar said it was worth the wait.

"This has been the most wonderful trip, seeing old friends and visiting places I had dreamed of going to for years... a truly memorable experience," the actor said.

Emma-Rosa Dias, managing director of production company Afro-Mic, which shot Scenic Ireland, said that while filming on the two-parter required some adjustments due to the lockdown, everyone involved still had a great time.

"We'd planned to film in sunny May, but the pandemic had other ideas," said Emma.

"So, with rigorous Covid training, a tight five-person team and regular testing, Adrian and the crew were able to hit the road safely - just in time for Storm Ellen!"