Adrian Dunbar says Line Of Duty cast would ‘love to get back to Belfast’

Adrian Dunbar on the set of the sixth series of Line of Duty (Liam McBurney/PA)

Fermanagh actor Adrian Dunbar has said that he and his Line Of Duty co-stars would be eager to make a return to Belfast, but isn’t aware of any plans for his character Superintendent Ted Hastings to return just yet.

Five of the popular BBC crime drama’s six seasons were filmed in Northern Ireland and in December it was reported that it would return for an explosive three-part BBC special which could be aired as early as Christmas 2023, after fans were left “disappointed” by the season six finale last year.

However, speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme on Thursday, Mr Dunbar wasn’t giving any clues away around the speculation.

“Well obviously myself and Vicky [McClure] and Martin [Compston] would be very keen to get back to Belfast, but at the moment I don’t thin there’s anything happening,” he said.

“It’ll be a while yet whatever happens.”

He also praised the BBC’s latest acclaimed cop show Happy Valley, which saw its third series finale air on Sunday night.

“Happy Valley was absolutely incredible,” the Enniskillen native noted.

"That is the gold standard; beautiful, stunning writing. Amazing performances from the guys.”

Whilst viewers can't be sure when they will see Mr Dunbar reprise his Line Of Duty role again, fans will be able to catch him in a brand new season of ITV’’s DNA Journey later in the year.

The genealogy docuseries follows various celebrities as they try to trace their ancestries through DNA science and technology.

Mr Dunbar will team up with Men Behaving Badly star Neil Morrissey as they attempt to find out more about their past bloodlines.