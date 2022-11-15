Adrian Dunbar talks up chances of Line of Duty series seven as cast would ‘love’ to get back together in Belfast

Adrian Dunbar oyster farming during the filming of 'Adrian Dunbar - My Ireland' on Channel 5 (Image: Channel 5)

Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has explained the cast are “keeping our fingers crossed” there will be news of a new series of the BBC police thriller and said they would “love to go back to Belfast again”.

The 64-year-old actor, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings in the BBC show, was speaking on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday morning, when he revealed “there is every possibility” of a new series.

The sixth series of the police drama – starring Martin Compston and Vicky McClure – which aired from March to May in 2021, was a ratings success, with its dramatic finale revealing the identity of the mysterious corrupt officer H.

Despite bringing a long-running storyline to an end, it also left the door open for another series.

When asked by host Lorraine if there could be more episodes released, the Enniskillen man replied: “Yes, there is every possibility. We're all keeping our fingers crossed that we'll hear something at some point.

"We all want to get back together again. We'd love to go back to Belfast again.

“The last time we did it it was in lockdown, so we were all in bubbles. We couldn't get out… everything was shut. So we'd like to get back to Belfast for a bit of fun.

"I was in Dublin recently and a couple of people said it was amazing the way the series took off. Fellas used to leave the pub early to get home to watch it.”

Meanwhile, Dunbar was also asked about a mural unveiled in his honour last year in Enniskillen which featured Superintendent Ted Hastings alongside one of his much-loved catchphrases.

Situated at the back of Charlie’s Bar on Church Lane in the town, the artwork painted by artist Karl Fenton of Fenz Art features an image of Superintendent Hastings along with his popular saying: "Now we're suckin' diesel".

"First of all I thought they have done a really good job, it is really an excellent mural,” he added.

"Now we are sucking diesel and all of that. It will become a place of pilgrimage no doubt.”

Dunbar is set to return to his roots in Channel 5’s Adrian Dunbar: My Ireland which is set to air from next Wednesday, November 23.