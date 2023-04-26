Adrian Dunbar tells campaigners protesting against cuts to public services to ‘keep ‘er lit’

Line of Duty star urges activists to keep fighting the good fight

The Line of Duty actor sent a video message to 250 people who attended a Resist The Cuts rally at the Black Box in Belfast on Tuesday.

Participants at the event, organised by the Equity trade union, called on the Department for Communities’ permanent secretary, Colum Boyle, to refrain from implementing a 10% cut to arts funding.

“Well done to all of you who are taking part in this rally to stop these cuts that are happening to our artistic institutions,” Mr Dunbar told the audience gathered in the venue.

“It hardly seems credible that we’re having to fight once again for the civilising influence that the arts have had on Northern Ireland over the last 50 years.

“When you think about it, it’s absolutely incredible.

“This is very important work you’re doing and a very important statement you’re making. I congratulate all of you. Good luck and keep ‘er lit.”

Broadway singer and actress Rachel Tucker, of Wicked and Hope Street fame, appeared on stage to address supporters, including politicians from Alliance, SDLP and Sinn Fein.

She said: “I’m furious. My blood is boiling. I’ve come home to film season three of Hope Street, and I’m furious to find out about the millions of pounds being taken out of the arts.

“At the age of nine, I joined Equity during the Troubles, and the money was flowing from one community to the other to bring us together. That’s why the money was there — to try and bring kids out of fighting each other.”

She also warned an entire generation would not benefit from the opportunities she took for granted as a child.

Actor Ian McIlhenney, who starred in Derry Girls and Game of Thrones, also sent a video message in which he questioned why the arts should take the biggest hit when budgets are cut.

A signed petition will be handed over to departmental officials by a delegation of activists tomorrow.

It follows a warning from the heads of more than 50 public sector bodies that the lack of a budget was jeopardising the delivery of key services.

The Public Sector Chairs’ Forum has written to Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, calling on him to act urgently.

It said it was alarmed by the potential impact of “drastic reductions” in public services.

In the absence of devolved government, Mr Heaton-Harris is responsible for setting the overall budget. A number of departments are facing large cuts.

No date has been set for the announcement of a budget.

DUP MP Gavin Robinson said the budget would not get any better if Stormont was restored.

He added: “[It] will still have to be sliced between the same number of departments. The primary problem is not a lack of Stormont. It is a lack of money. That is a decision made by the Treasury.”