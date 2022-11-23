Adrian Dunbar’s new travel series exploring the island of Ireland to air on Wednesday

Adrian Dunbar filming in Fermanagh with local historian, Frankie Roofe, for a new TV series, Adrian Dunbar: My Ireland. Pic – Tourism Ireland

Adrian Dunbar will return to TV screens on Wednesday evening with a new programme that will see him highlight his favourite places across Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Adrian Dunbar: My Ireland will air on Channel 5 tonight at 8pm and see the Line of Duty star return to his hometown of Enniskillen, and visit places that hold fond memories for him.

In the two-part series, he will also check out some places he has always wanted to visit but has never before found the time to do so.

In the show’s first episode, viewers will see Dunbar visit Enniskillen, Devenish Island, Armagh Planetarium, Slieve League, Glenveagh National Park and the Carlingford Oyster Company.

He will also visit MacNean House & Restaurant in Co Cavan and meet Irish celebrity chef Neven Maguire.

In the final episode next week, the Co Fermanagh actor will travel across Ireland’s Ancient East, ‘a land of myths and legends’.

He begins in the Boyne Valley, home of Newgrange, one of the world’s most important Neolithic sites.

Chef Tom Kerridge will show Dunbar around his 18th century estate before treating him to a brunch made with ingredients found in its 100 acres of stunning grounds.

The actor will also reveal his passion for art during a meeting with Jim Fitzpatrick, creator of the famous two-tone Che Guevara portrait, who opens up at his studio, and trips to the Wicklow Mountains and Waterford Harbour will also feature.

The series was devised by Afro-Mic Productions, a Belfast-based production company, and supported by Tourism Ireland, Tourism NI and Fáilte Ireland.

Judith Cassidy, Tourism Ireland’s Acting Head of Great Britain, said: “With around two million people across Great Britain set to watch the series, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on our spectacular scenery and fantastic outdoor activities, as well as our wonderful culinary offering.

“Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of promotional activity, to encourage travellers around the world, to put the island of Ireland on their holiday wish-list.”