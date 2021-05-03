After the explosive finale, there are still unanswered questions for Line of Duty fans

The Line of Duty finale tied up plenty of loose ends and we found out the identity of The Fourth Man. But it left us with some unanswered questions too — mainly will there be a seventh series?

The ending was ambiguous enough to leave it open that AC-12 will return, with Fleming firmly back in the fold and new cases to solve. The last few scenes seemed pretty final but to be told that “AC-12’s powers to curb wrong-doings in public office have never been weaker” is too defeatist. We need more answers before we’re willing to give up on Hastings, Fleming and Arnott.

Is Philip Osborne corrupt?

That’s an easy one surely? The Chief Constable is as bent as they come. When asked whether he or Osborne conspired to murder Gail Vella, Det Supt Ian Buckells refuses to answer. Yes, he knows that lying could rule him out of witness protection but that confessing means no immunity from prosecution. He gives nothing away and is sent packing back to prison. Is he protecting Osborne? Is Buckells just a stooge after all?

Osborne has been on a mission to get rid of Superintendent Ted Hastings and to merge all three anti-corruption units. He continually denies institutionalised racism within the police yet was involved in the cover up of the death of Lawrence Christopher, following a racially motivated attack.

Why did Buckells smirk as the prison door was closed?

There‘s a ‘definate’ smug grimace on his face as the door to his cell is pulled shut. Why? What does he know that we don’t? We’re told at the end that Buckells may be immune from prosecution and if so, no evidence relating to institutionalised corruption will be heard in court. But does he know this is the case, and if so, how? Has Osborne promised him that his loyalty and silence will be rewarded?

Is DCS Patricia Carmichael corrupt?

Passive-aggressive Pat was the bookies’ favourite to be the Fourth H. Not only does she appear to have it in for Hastings but she’s an ally of Osborne and has been sent in by him to oust Hastings.

She opposes AC-12 at every turn and when DI Steve Arnott tells Carmichael he wants to investigate the police officers involved in the Lawrence Christopher case, she tells him that historic anti-corruption cases aren’t a priority.

Until the finale, I was sure Carmichael was another wrong un. But in those scenes with Hastings, when he speaks about accountability of people in power, she looks suitably shamed. I think Carmichael is ambitious, political and a jobsworth but ultimately straight up and on the right side of good.

What will happen to Hastings and AC-12?

Hastings announces to Carmichael that he is going to appeal the bid to force him into retirement. But moments later he confesses about his part in John Corbett’s murder, by revealing he told the OCG they had an undercover cop in their ranks. It’s not looking good for Ted either way.

But….if Line of Duty does return, we may see Carmichael at the helm. Maybe she and Hastings will bring down Osborne together. Shalom Brune-Franklin as DC Chloe Bishop has been superb and could/should have a much bigger role. DI Steve Arnott is under medical review but is bound to return for a seventh series, if it goes ahead. And DI Kate Fleming wants back into AC-12, even a merged one.

Who signed the production order to get Davidson out of prison and who killed Marcus Thurwell?

I’m squeezing two unanswered questions in here. Firstly, someone physically had to sign that production order and falsify Fleming and Lomax’s signatures. But who? Buckell’s is in prison so was it Lomax? Or someone else higher up?

And who killed Marcus Thurwell in Spain? Yes, we know it was the OCG but who gave the order? Had it been Buckells, why still send encrypted messages from Thurwell’s communication devices in Spain, which helped crack the case? And the greatest mystery of all, why introduce Jimmy Nesbitt, if only to bump him off right away?