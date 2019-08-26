Alec Baldwin and Olivia Cooke movie Pixie begins shooting in Belfast

Cameras have begun rolling in Northern Ireland on comedic thriller Pixie, starring Olivia Cooke and Alec Baldwin.

Bates Motel star Cooke will take on the role of Pixie, who wants to avenge her mother's death by masterminding a heist.

When her plans go awry, she finds herself on the run with two young men who (Ben Hardy and Daryl McCormack) and are being chased across the wild Irish countryside by gangsters, Deadline reports.

Directed by Oscar nominee Barnaby Thompson and written by Preston Thompson, Pixie will shoot in and around Belfast for seven weeks with additional photography in the West of Ireland.

Rounding out the cast are Colm Meaney, Dylan Moran and Co Tyrone actor Fra Fee who starred in Les Miserables in 2012.

Thompson said: “I am excited to be returning to the Emerald Isle, the birthplace of my father and where I started my career directing documentaries, to make a comedic thriller with a wonderful cast against an extraordinary landscape.

"I’m also thrilled the film is going to be distributed in the UK and Ireland by Paramount, where I started my career producing movies.”

The movie is funded by Ingenious and Fragile Films with support from Northern Ireland Screen.