Alec Baldwin shares snaps from time filming Pixie in Northern Ireland

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has been sharing pictures from his time in Northern Ireland.

The 30 Rock star is currently over here filming comedic thriller Pixie, starring Olivia Cooke.

Directed by Oscar nominee Barnaby Thompson and written by Preston Thompson, Pixie will shoot in and around Belfast for seven weeks with additional photography in the West of Ireland.

Baldwin (61) revealed he had swapped Hollywood for Holywood when he shared a picture of his Co Down base, Culloden Estate and Spa, on Instagram.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"Culloden. Not Montauk. The other one..." he captioned an Instagram post, referencing the small peninsula of the same name located in New York sate.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sharing a video of a lamb running alongside his car, Baldwin joked that it was "rush hour in the north of Ireland".

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The New York native attempted to sum up Northern Ireland's capital city, captioning a picture taken on High Street: "Solicitors, lifts, Guinness, chips... Belfast."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

On Wednesday evening, Baldwin captured and shared the "sunset over the north of Ireland" with his 1.2million followers.

Baldwin paused his Northern Ireland photo spam only to announce that his wife, Hilaria (35), is pregnant with the couple's fifth child just five months after suffering a miscarriage.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"Well, I am delighted to say, 'Uno mas Baldwinito.' God is good," wrote the actor.