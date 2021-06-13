All in the Line of Duty: Queen gives NI-filmed police series royal seal of approval

The Queen is a devoted fan of Line of Duty with the series – which is filmed in Northern Ireland – getting the royal seal of approval during lockdown.

The hugely successful BBC procedural police drama – which earned record viewing figures for the season finale last month when the mysterious ‘H’ was unveiled – was viewed by Her Majesty while she self-isolated at Windsor Castle.

The monarch enjoyed discussing the plot’s twists and turns with one of her closest aides Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, the Sunday Times has reported.

A royal source said: “The Queen was very into Line of Duty and enjoyed discussing the plotlines with Tony.”

The popular drama has been filmed here since its second series and stars Northern Ireland actor Adrian Dunbar.

Jed Mercurio’s cop drama joins the Queen’s roster of favourite programmes, including Dad’s Army, The X Factor and quiz show Pointless.

It has also been reported that the Queen enjoyed watching the ITV period drama Downton Abbey and pointing out the mistakes.

Adrian Dunbar

Brian Hoey, the author of At Home with the Queen, told People in 2015 it’s something the Queen enjoys.

“She loves to pick out the mistakes,” he said. “They do tend to get it right.”

The Queen is also a long-time fan of Doctor Who, dating back to the 1960s when the programme first aired.

In a development that it is likely to please the Queen, it's now been rumoured that BBC bosses are resuming talks with Jed to pen a seventh series, after the sixth run left things open-ended, according to the Sun .