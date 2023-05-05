All the TV shows cancelled due to the coronation coverage this weekend

Coverage of the King’s coronation will dominate the BBC’s schedule this Saturday.

Back-to-back programmes covering the preparation, the coronation itself, and the subsequent celebration, will air throughout the day.

As a result, a number of popular TV shows have been cut or will not run for as long as usual.

While thousands of people are expected to tune in to the coronation, those who don’t intend to watch coverage of the big day may be disappointed that their usual TV shows are not on.

Find out which TV shows will not air this week due to coronation coverage.

TV shows cancelled on Saturday for the coronation

BBC One

BBC Breakfast will only run until 7.30am instead of 9am to make way for The Coronation of HM The King: The Preparation.

Then, The Coronation of HM The King: The Coronation will air at 10.15am, followed by The Coronation of HM The King: The Celebration at 1pm.

Several TV shows will therefore not air on Saturday daytime. These are Saturday Kitchen Live, Mary Berry: Love to Cook, and Football Focus.

Later in the day, The Coronation: A Day to Remember, which means Blankety Blank and Pointless Celebrities will not air.

Regular programming is expected on Sunday during the day, though the coronation concert will air from 8pm until 10pm on BBC One.

BBC Two

The coronation coverage will also air on BBC Two during the day, replacing the channel’s regular lineup of shows.

It will return to normal from 3pm, meaning shows like Flog It and Richard Osman’s House of Games will air as usual.

ITV

Good Morning Britain will air until 8.30am, when coronation coverage begins.

As a result, Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Show and James Martin’s Saturday Morning will not air.

ITV’s regular programming will return from 3pm, so shows like The Chase and Britain’s Got Talent will still air on Saturday evening.