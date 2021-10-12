Latest adventure: Daniel Craig playing James Bond and Ana de Armas as Paloma in the new Bond film No Time To Die

Almost 70% of Northern Irish women would not trade in their husband or boyfriend for a James Bond of their choice, according to new research.

While loyal ladies from East Anglia are the least likely in the UK to swap their partners for 007 (76%), women in Northern Ireland are also unlikely to be shaken or stirred, with 69% claiming to prefer their own men.

Perhaps surprisingly, nearly twice as many women (40%) said they would swap their partner for 007 than the number of men who would leave their loved one for a Bond girl.

Overall, of the women who said they would happily replace their partner, nearly two thirds (64%) said they would do so in return for Daniel Craig’s version of James Bond.

The survey carried out by entertainment and online gaming site PartyCasino, comes just after the release of the 25th film in the iconic Bond franchise. No Time to Die made its big screen debut on September 30 and features Craig in his final outing as the suave, vodka martini-sipping secret agent.

Behind Craig, the votes showed it was a close-run thing between the rest of the previous Bonds, but the current Bond and his more vulnerable persona has clearly struck a chord with the UK’s ladies, as he romped to victory.

Trailing behind Craig with 56% of the vote is Irish actor Pierce Brosnan, closely followed by Timothy Dalton (53%). David Niven, Roger Moore, Sean Connery and George Lazenby bring up the rear.

Younger women are more likely to trade their man for a Bond, with a whopping 88% of those aged 18-24 willing to swap, while those aged 55-64 are least likely to leave their partners.

When it comes to the men, the Bond ladies most likely to lure their partner away were Die Another Day’s Halle Berry and Live and Let Die’s Jane Seymour, who played the mysterious Solitaire in the 1973 film. The two women shared the spoils, each securing just over a quarter of the votes (26%).

Gemma Arterton, who played Strawberry Fields in Quantum of Solace was the third favourite overall among UK men, with 23% choosing the character.

PartyCasino marketing manager, David Winter, said: “The super-cool, suave and fearless James Bond has always been portrayed as something of a sex symbol, so it’s not all that surprising to see that women might have to think twice if the offer of being a potential Mrs Bond was on the cards.

“Perhaps more surprising is the fact that fewer men would trade for a Bond girl. Or maybe they are just not as willing to admit it.”

PartyCasino’s research also found that Bond is overwhelmingly the nation’s favourite secret agent.

More than half (52%) named the MI6 operative at the top of their list. Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne was second in the list with 28% of the vote, followed by The Impossible Mission’s Ethan Hunt (19%), played by Tom Cruise.

Younger fans preferred several other agents to Bond, with Jason Bourne and Alec Leamas from The Spy Who Came In from the Cold registering more votes among 18-24 year olds, but Ronin’s Sam Regazolli (Robert de Niro) was the youngsters’ favourite, with 20% voting him top of the list.

Conversely, while Bond was the top choice of most aged 65 and over, Harry Palmer from The Ipcress File was also popular, with more than a quarter (26%) naming him.

Claire Hughes, founder of Northern Ireland’s award-winning matchmaking agency Soirée Society, said she wasn’t surprised at the results of the survey.

Claire, who recently set up the Finding Me-Mo female community membership group, said: “As someone who has been happily married woman for 42 years, I agree with the survey. In my experience Northern Irish women generally remain very loyal to their partners unless they are given good reason to leave.

“I do see a trend in younger people who have grown up in a more disposable society to not have the same sticking power as the over 50’s, but for women like myself I think it’s a case of ‘My word is my Bond’.”