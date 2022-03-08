Alternate ending of Sir Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast to be released next month

Fans of Oscar-nominated Belfast can now view the film’s alternate ending, where writer and director Sir Kenneth Branagh appears.

As of next month, the critically-acclaimed movie will be available to own for the first time on digital (April 11), and Blu-ray and DVD (April 25), from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

It comes packed with all-new bonus content including a heart-warming alternate ending featuring Branagh, deleted scenes and commentary from Branagh about his vision for the film, the characters and locations, plus childhood memories from the cast.

Speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the weekend, Branagh revealed that he had written a different ending to the film, casting himself as an older version of Buddy, the nine-year-old boy played by Jude Hill.

In the alternate version, Branagh planned to come back to Belfast as his older self but cut himself out of the role.

He said: “There was one version of the film where an older version of Buddy returns to Belfast, and I’ll give you three guesses who that actor was. But in the end, the sequence just didn’t feel right.”

The story of love, laughter and loss has been nominated for over 230 awards to date, including six Baftas, seven Oscars, 11 Critics’ Choice and a total of 13 best picture nods.

Starring Jude Hill, Ciaran Hinds, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe and Lewis McAskie, Belfast is based on Branagh’s childhood, growing up in a largely Protestant area of north Belfast. One day, young Buddy’s community and everything he thought he understood about life is turned upside down and his family is faced with the decision to stay or leave the only place they’ve ever called home.

Through it all, his passionate parents (Balfe and Dornan) and quick-witted grandparents (Dench and Hinds) keep the joy alive through music and the magic of movies in a story that reminds the audience that no matter how far they go, they never forget the place they came from.