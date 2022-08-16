American film maker Darren Aronofsky pictured enjoying Belfast café

The American film maker behind critical hits Black Swan and The Wrestler has been seen enjoying one of Belfast’s best-known coffee and brunch spots on Tuesday.

Darren Aronofsky was pictured outside General Merchants Café in east Belfast, sporting the eatery’s signature jacket and no doubt enjoying the establishment’s popular food and drink.

In a social media post, General Merchants joked there was “nothing to see here” and hailed Aronofsky as “one of the most important movie directors of the last 20 years”.

The New York City native has recently been in the city promoting his ten-part documentary series, One Strange Rock, which explores the fragility and wonder of planet Earth.

Aronofsky was at Queen’s University Belfast last month in conversation with artist Oliver Jeffers as part of the Our Place in Space series of events.

In a post General Merchants wrote: “Nothing to see here. Just one of the most important movie directors of the last 20 years Darren Aronofsky] rocking our @materialgoodsco @generalmerchants work Jacket. Darren Aronofsky] has been over recently talking to our very own @oliverjeffers about his doco series One Strange Rock and the importance of looking after this amazing planet we are all on together.

“He’s not a big wrestling fan as our very own @jn_hghs or @cheffez but, he makes up for it with his amazing film making ethos. Come back and see us again soon Darren.”

Aronofsky’s Disney Plus documentary hosted by Hollywood star Will Smith delves into monumental events such as the genesis of the planet, human intelligence and alien life.