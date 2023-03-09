An Irish Goodbye: Belfast eatery has the perfect cocktail to toast Oscar-nominated film’s success

Roam mixologist Luke Prosser with his new concoction: Photo by Peter Morrison

A Belfast restaurant has named a new cocktail in honour of Oscar-nominated short movie An Irish Goodbye.

And there’s an extra special reason why Roam in Callender Street came up with the drink — owner Ryan Jenkins’ dad Paddy is one of the stars of the Bafta-winning film, playing a priest trying to reconcile two estranged brothers after their mum’s death.

The cocktail contains Copeland Merchants Quay gin from Donaghadee, sherry, elderflower, rhubarb and apple.

Ryan explained: “I wanted to toast the success of the film and my dad. I’m really proud of him and the movie.”

The film, which also stars Belfast actor James Martin and Seamus O’Hara, has been nominated for an Academy Award for best short movie.

However, Paddy won’t be joining the cast and producers for the glittering awards ceremony in Tinseltown, as he’ll be in Strabane this weekend playing loyalist Pastor Begbie in the stage version of Give My Head Peace.

But Ryan is hosting a private party for Paddy, his friends and family on Oscars night in a bar he has created in his home.

“I call it the Knee-Breakers after the pub in Give My Head Peace,” said Ryan.

James Martin stars in Oscar-nominated short film An Irish Goodbye

It was Roam mixologist Luke Prosser who came up with the ingredients for An Irish Goodbye after Ryan and his team thought about using the name.

“We like to have specials on offer for a month or so, but An Irish Goodbye is proving really popular and we may make it permanent,” added Ryan.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last week, James, who plays Lorcan in the film, revealed he’d be wearing a faux leopardskin tuxedo on the red carpet.

“I want to make an impression, but in Hollywood I don’t know how well I’ll stand out,” he joked.

The Banshees Of Inisherin stars Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell have already told James they’ll be seeing him at the Oscars.

And Brendan Fraser, nominated for best actor for The Whale, will be keeping an eye out too.

“Brendan made a point of coming over to James at the Baftas ceremony and introducing himself,” the actor’s dad Ivan told the Belfast Telegraph.

“He’s said he will be seeing James over at the Oscars.”

An Irish Goodbye is on iPlayer. It will also be broadcast on BBC One on Monday, March 13 at 11.40pm.