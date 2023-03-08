An Irish Goodbye: Oscar nominated film set for TV premiere just ahead of tinsel town bash

Estranged brothers Turlough (Seamus O’Hara) and Lorcan (James Martin) in a scene from An Irish Goodbye available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

The BAFTA-winning and Oscar-nominated film starring Belfast actor James Martin is to be broadcast on BBC One NI just before the biggest bash in Hollywood gets underway.

The television premiere of An Irish Goodbye will take place at 10.30pm on Sunday, however the short film is already available on BBC iPlayer for those who can’t wait to see it.

The black comedy is among the nominees in the Best Short Film category at the 95th Academy Awards which will get underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles this Sunday.

Set against the backdrop of a working farm in rural Northern Ireland, the film follows the reunion of estranged brothers Turlough (Seamus O’Hara) and Lorcan (James Martin) after the untimely death of their mother and under the watchful eye of parish priest Father O’Shea (Paddy Jenkins).

The brothers’ pained reunion is worsened by the fact Turlough must make new care arrangements for Lorcan, who has Down’s syndrome.

The dedicated farmer’s dream of continuing to work the land he grew up on is thwarted when Turlough decides he’s sending him to live with their aunt on the other side of Ireland.

But when the brothers discover an unfulfilled bucket list belonging to their late mother, Lorcan seizes the opportunity and insists he will only agree to leave the farm once he and Turlough complete every single wish on their mother’s list – all 100 of them.

Staff at Starbucks in Belfast’s Castle Lane where James works have laid on the red carpet treatment as a special send-off for their colleague.

The film, which also stars Michelle Fairley, is co-written and co-directed by fellow Belfast man Ross White and is a production from Goldfinch Entertainment, First Flight and Floodlight Films made with Support from Northern Ireland Screen.

An Irish Goodbye will also be broadcast on BBC One on Monday, March 13 at 10.40pm and 11.40pm in NI.