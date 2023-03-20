An Irish Goodbye star Paddy Jenkins finally gets moment of ‘perfection’ after missing Oscars bash

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black, with An Irish Goodbye actors (from left) Paddy Jenkins and James Martin and director Ross White (Pacemaker)

An Irish Goodbye star Paddy Jenkins has hailed the Oscar-winning film as “a wee bit of perfection” while celebrating with the cast and crew at an official reception hosted by the Lord Mayor of Belfast.

The actor, known for his role as loyalist die-hard Pastor Begbie in Give My Head Peace, plays Father O’Shea in the dark comedy which won the coveted statuette for Best Live Action Short Film in Los Angeles on March 12.

Paddy was unable to attend the biggest bash in Tinseltown due to touring commitments, but has still been swept away in the whirlwind of success which also resulted in a Bafta win in London last month.

“I never made it over to LA,” he said at the special event at Belfast City Hall.

“But I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life.

“Rightly so, the wee thing won an Oscar and a Bafta. I watched it again the other night, trying to let the dust settle in some kind of way, and I got to the end of it and I went, ‘You know, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.’ Nothing. It’s just a wee bit of perfection.”

On the night of the Oscars, Paddy, whose character in the Academy Award-winning short oversees the reunion of estranged brothers Turlough (Seamus O’Hara) and Lorcan (James Martin) following the death of their mother, rushed off stage at the Down Arts Centre in Downpatrick to get to his son’s house.

The entire family had gathered there to watch the 95th Academy Awards, televised from the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

“I joined them straight after. I was actually at the loo in the house and someone came running [saying], ‘Daddy, it’s happening now, it’s happening now. I think it was my son Ryan,” Paddy recalled.

“So I belted down and sat down. The nominees were announced: ‘And the winner is…’ I had my head in my hands.

“When it’s read out, the inside of yourself just explodes.

“It was an incredible feeling. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything quite like it, apart from the birth of your children. It was something else.”

Oscars winners back in Belfast to celebrate success of short film An Irish Goodbye

The Finaghy man said he had great fun playing the “oddball” priest, who was a mirror image of the beanie-hat-wearing Protestant clergyman he is used to portraying.

“Anything with a collar for me, as long as there’s not a lead on it I’ll be happy enough,” Paddy said.

“Two opposite ends of the spectrum, those two, but lovely to play the both of them in a different kind of way.”

Paddy plans to take part in a Q&A event at Queen’s Film Theatre tomorrow, before getting back on the road “with the other collar-wearing madman”.

Meanwhile, Belfast actor James Martin is still relishing the moment some of the biggest A-list stars helped him celebrate his big day.

“Not just everyone singing happy birthday, but seeing Colin Farrell giving me the thumbs-up and saying, ‘Well done,’” James said.

“Brendan Gleeson and Brendan Fraser — I treat them as my work colleagues, but they’ve been fantastic friends to me. It’s just really nice.”

James, who enjoyed himself just as much after the ceremony ended, didn’t have to think too hard when asked about his standout moments.

“Partying in style was good — a lot of dancing and a nice feed,” he recalled.

The Mencap ambassador described being in the Lord Mayor’s Parlour as “a big achievement” in itself, as he praised the charity and his colleagues at Starbucks for their ongoing support and encouragement.

Co-writer and director Ross White told Councillor Tina Black that while her workplace may not be as glitzy as Tinseltown, it means more to celebrate at home.

“It’s come from this place, and to feel the response that we’ve had from the people of Belfast has just been overwhelming,” he said.

“To be here today just feels like a pinch-me moment, in a week of pinch-me moments.”

The filmmaker, who recalled mingling with the greats of Hollywood, including icons such as Elton John, recalled clutching onto the Oscar while making his way back home.

“We were going through LAX and they said, ‘You might need to put it [the Oscar] in the hold steerage of the plane,’ and I said, ‘No way!’” he said.

“I was going through security and they were saying, ‘Laptops out and liquids out.’

“I said, ‘I’ve got an Oscar in my bag — do you need that out?’ And he says, ‘You’ve got a what?’

“I said, ‘It’s an Academy Award, I’m sorry.’ So then I got it out and they all wanted photos with it at airport security. It was a strange moment.”

Ms Black also described An Irish Goodbye as “perfection” as she praised the cast and crew for making one of the most beautiful, funny and touching films she has ever watched.

“I am bursting with pride. It’s like welcoming back the Belfast boys.

“It’s a day when the city should be shining with absolute love and joy.

“They are astounding creatives.”

Ms Black thanked everyone involved in the poignant project, which she said perfectly encapsulates the spirit and humour of everyone on the island.