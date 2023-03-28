An Irish Goodbye’s James Martin named Outstanding Newcomer at RTS Ireland TV awards 2023

An Irish Goodbye star James Martin has been named as Outstanding Newcomer at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Ireland Awards 2023.

Originally founded in London as the Television Society in 1927, the Irish centre was launched in 1995. Its annual gala event celebrates the breadth of talent in the TV sector across the island of Ireland.

As well as the category awards, the RTS Ireland committee present an Outstanding Newcomer accolade in recognition of emerging screen talent.

Oscars winners back in Belfast to celebrate success of short film An Irish Goodbye

Oscar sensation James Martin received the award this year, with the RTS describing him as “an actor who has made his mark on both Irish and international audiences this year, through his excellent portrayal of his characters on screen”.

The society added: “His latest work includes the role of Danny Armstrong in Netflix/ITV series Marcella and his portrayal of Lorcan in the Oscar-winning best Short Film, An Irish Goodbye.”

James played one of the lead roles in An Irish Goodbye, which won the coveted statuette for Best Live Action Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards earlier this month, with the ceremony also falling on James’ 31st birthday.

Presenter-Caitlin Nic Aoidh, James Martin ( An Irish Goodbye) Presenter- Cormac Ó hEadhra

The black comedy was co-written and co-directed by a fellow Belfast native, Ross White, who described James as the “beating heart of our film”.

“It doesn’t matter if you have Down syndrome,” James told the BBC following the Oscars event, which saw hundreds of Hollywood’s finest A-listers sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to him in LA’s Dolby Theatre.

"As long as you do what you do – and I do what I can to be funny. I’m the first person with Down syndrome to win not just a Bafta but an Oscar… especially on my birthday, it’s fantastic,” he added.

Agnes Cogan, chair of the RTS in the Republic of Ireland, said James has been “lighting up our screens” recently, particularly with his “unforgettable portrayal” of the lovable Lorcan.

James has also starred in the 2017 BBC drama Ups and Downs, which earned him an award for Best Actor at the New York City TV festival in 2019.

He then took a role in the third season of Anna Friel’s TV series Marcella, where he played the role of Danny Armstrong, the brother of a low-level drug dealer who runs into problems with a dangerous crime family.