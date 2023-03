An NI actress, ballet dancer, news anchor and fashion designer share highs and lows of their lives in lockdown

Jayne Wisener, Melissa Hamilton, Maxine Mawhinney and Orlagh McCloskey tell Claire O'Boyle and Leona O'Neill how they've been spending these strange weeks of coronavirus isolation, and what they dream of doing when the restrictions are lifted

Jayne Wisener

Sat 23 May 2020 at 09:00