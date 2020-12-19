Angela Scanlon on her ongoing journey to achieving happiness

Angela Scanlon, known for The One Show and Getaways, tells Lynn Enright about life with her young family in London and how she has discovered that success doesn't necessarily mean happiness

In January, it was announced that after six years of working predominantly here in the UK, mainly for the BBC, Angela Scanlon would be back on RTE at the helm of a chat show in the coveted Saturday night slot. Ask Me Anything, featuring celebrity guests and audience interaction, was going to run for eight weeks in March and April. There were two episodes in the bag - the plan was that they would begin to go out "as live" the following week - when production ground to a halt in late February.