Anger as the BBC licence fee is frozen for two years

Culture Secretary defends move while DUP says corporation must reform

The BBC must face reform after its new licence fee deal ends in 2028 to ensure it delivers on a commitment to impartiality, a DUP Assembly member has said.

Bosses at the corporation branded a two-year freeze of the fee as “disappointing” on Monday as Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries even came under criticism from her own side for the move.

Ms Dorries told the Commons that the BBC had asked for the fee to rise to over £180 by the end of the current settlement but said it will instead be fixed at £159 until April 2024 before rising with inflation for the following four years.

She argued that the freeze was necessary to help households through “difficult times”, telling MPs: “When it comes to monthly bills, this is one of the few direct levers that we have in our control as a Government.” BBC chairman Richard Sharp and director-general Tim Davie issued a statement arguing that there are “very good reasons for investing in what the BBC can do”.

“A freeze in the first two years of this settlement means the BBC will now have to absorb inflation,” they said.

“That is disappointing — not just for licence fee payers, but also for the cultural industries who rely on the BBC for the important work they do across the UK.

“The BBC’s income for UK services is already 30% lower in real terms than it was 10 years ago. We will set out the implications of the settlement later, before the end of the financial year, but it will necessitate tougher choices which will impact licence fee payers.”

Ms Dorries said any decision as to what the future funding model looks like” is for discussion, some of us may not even be here by the time 2028 arrives”.

The Culture Secretary had insisted it was a “fair settlement for the BBC”, with the corporation expected to receive around £3.7bn in licence fee funding in 2022.

But she also attacked the broadcaster, arguing it needs to “address issues around impartiality and group think”.

“So it’s time to begin asking those really serious questions about the long-term funding model of the BBC and whether a mandatory licence fee with criminal penalties for individual households is still appropriate,” she added.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton agreed that discussions around the future of the BBC focus on a reform of the corporation.

The Foyle MLA said: “The BBC is a hugely important national institution and one which most people want to see survive and prosper. However, if the BBC or some within the corporation attempt to dismiss calls for change or modernisation they only damage its very survival.

“There is a real need for reform within the BBC, not least dealing with the valid criticisms around actually delivering on its impartiality pledge. Even Ofcom’s most recent annual report on the BBC highlights that audiences ‘consistently rate the BBC less favourably for impartiality’.

“Attempting to pretend these views don’t exist doesn’t serve the BBC well.

“Similarly, there is a real need to look properly at the licence fee and whether the BBC should be funded through a model that has been largely unchanged since 1946. Whilst the rest of the media landscape has revolutionised, attempting to defend the status quo is actually more damaging to the BBC in the long term.”

TV presenter Richard Bacon and comedian David Baddiel have defended the BBC licence fee .

Baddiel wrote on Twitter: “If, as the Government is implying re the BBC, we should only pay for something we like and agree with, I wonder if I can ask for all the money back I’ve had to spend in taxes on Brexit.”

Presenter Bacon, who has worked for the BBC, said: “The plan to scrap the licence fee is pathetic. Is that it? Is that how government works?”