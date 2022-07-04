Ant and Dec in Belfast to launch Prince’s Trust project helping NI youths kickstart media and entertainment careers

Ant and Dec with the young people taking part in the Making it in Media programme

Ant and Dec have spoken of their excitement at launching a new Prince’s Trust project in Northern Ireland to help unemployed young people kickstart their careers in the media and entertainment industry.

The showbiz pair were in Belfast today to meet a group of 16 to 25 year olds who will be taking part in their Making it in the Media programme.

While in the city, the Geordie duo, who host I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, appealed to local businesses to help the 16 youths by offering them jobs within the entertainment industry.

Visiting The Trust’s Centre in Belfast, And and Dec spoke to the youths taking part in the two-week programme, which aims to identify, inspire and nurture the next generation of young talent from the region to start their careers in media and entertainment.

Launched in London last summer, the course is for talented and creative young people who are struggling to find work and will provide participants with expert training on topics such as editing, camera work, script writing and digital skills. They will also gain experience of putting on their own TV production, receive advice from industry experts and build their confidence and general skills for work.

The programme culminates with an afternoon of interviews at a Prince’s Trust Get Hired event at The Prince’s Trust Belfast Centre, and Ant and Dec are hoping local businesses will come forward to offer opportunities to the next generation of homegrown talent.

Ant said: “We have been working with The Prince’s Trust for more than 20 years now and we share their passion to give every young person the opportunity to succeed.

“We know that finding and securing work can play a huge role in improving confidence and skills; it can be tough to get your foot in the door of the media and entertainment industry without the right skills, contacts or opportunities.

“We developed our Making it in Media programme with The Trust last year to create opportunities, utilising our joint expertise to give 16 to 25-year-olds who are out of work or education a start to their careers in this industry."

Dec, whose parents come from Co Londonderry, added: "We are incredibly excited to bring this programme to Belfast.

“We are still looking for businesses to attend the Get Hired event and provide these brilliant and talented local young people with a first chance at joining the media industry, whether it is through entry-level jobs or internship opportunities following a successful interview.

“By getting involved, businesses will not only have the opportunity to change the course of a young person’s life here in the Northern Ireland but will also benefit from accessing the industry’s next generation of talent, energy and enthusiasm."

Nathan McAuley, head of service delivery at the Prince’s Trust Northern Ireland said: “It was great to welcome Ant and Dec to our Belfast centre today to launch our first Making it in the Media programme in Northern Ireland.

“This is the start of a great partnership and Ant and Dec’s commitment to supporting young people into work was clear to see throughout the sessions.

“I can’t wait to see what this ambitious group of young people will create over the next two weeks, as they seek to find their own path into the media industry.”

Ant (Anthony McPartlin) and Dec (Declan Donnolly) first met as child actors on the set of Newcastle-based children’s drama Byker Grove back in 1989. The pair struck up a friendship and performed together as pop stars PJ And Duncan, their character names from the TV series.

From there, they progressed to presenting, fronting shows like SMTV Live, CD:UK, Pop Idol, the Brit Awards and Britain’s Got Talent.

As of 2021, they have jointly won the award for Most Popular TV Presenter at the National Television Awards for 20 years running.

Interested businesses with relevant entry level jobs or internship opportunities in the digital, media and entertainment industries can find out how to get involved by contacting claire.beatty@princes-trust.org.uk at The Prince’s Trust.