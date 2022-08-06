As Big Brother is set to hit screens again, NI contestants relive their time in the spotlight and give an insight into why fly-on-the-wall series are so successful

It’s the daddy of the reality television format; the original fly-on-the-wall, unscripted entertainment show.

After a break of five years, Big Brother is set to make a much-anticipated return to our screens in 2023 after finding a new home with ITV.

The global TV phenomenon launches next year, with a new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life.

The contestants will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

ITV bosses have promised that the brand new-look show will contain all the familiar points that proved so popular with viewers but will also feature additional, contemporary twists.

The show’s return was teased during the final ad break of Love Island on Monday night. As with Love Island, Big Brother will air on ITV2 and soon-to-launch streamer ITVX and is a huge coup for the commercial broadcaster.

This year’s series of Love Island, won by Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, was a huge success for ITV2. According to ITV figures, 3.4m viewers watched it through the channel and ITV Hub, making it the biggest finale since 2019.

Via streaming, the dating show broke records after becoming the most watched series ever on ITV, acquiring over 250m streams this series.

The ongoing success of Love Island might have confounded critics, who have accused it of promoting superficiality and lack of body positivity, but the series has shown that reality TV is still a hit with the viewers.

It’s no coincidence that ITV, buoyed by its ratings, teased the news of the Big Brother comeback during the commercial break of the Love Island finale.

Programmes like Married at First Sight, First Dates and I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here regularly pull in large audience figures and ITV is capitalising on that success with the Big Brother announcement.

Whatever the detractors say, it looks like reality television is here to stay.

Derry woman Ashleigh Coyle claimed the runner-up's spot when she took part in Big Brother in 2014.

The model, who was 18 years old and fresh out of school at the time, said she was delighted to hear that the reality TV show was coming back.

And she said she would consider going into the Big Brother house again, if given the chance.

“I’m not saying this because I’m biased, but I do think Big Brother’s comeback is great news,” she said.

“Big Brother is the OG (original) reality TV show and there are no interventions or directions from producers. What you see is exactly how it’s playing out in the house.

“If you’d ask me closer to the time I came out of the house if I’d do it again, I would’ve probably said no, but I feel differently about it now.

“Looking back, eight years on, I have nothing but good memories and no regrets. I was lucky to have great support at home and I didn’t embarrass myself, so I do think I would do it again if the chance came up.”

The 26-year-old said she felt strongly that there should be a place in the television schedules for reality shows and that there was a degree of snobbery towards programmes like Big Brother and Love Island.

“I’ve had people say things like ‘You’re an intelligent girl. Why are you watching Love Island?’ and I find that really insulting,” Ashleigh said.

“It doesn’t mean you have a PhD in maturity or intelligence just because you don’t watch reality TV and it certainly doesn’t make me less smart because I find shows like that light-hearted and entertaining.

“With shows like Love Island and The Real Housewives doing so well, I think it’s the perfect time for Big Brother to return and I’ll certainly be tuning in.

“Even though I’m a Love Island fan, I think Big Brother is the best because it brings in people from all walks of life, different backgrounds, lifestyles and ages and the viewers can relate to them more.”

Ashleigh Coyle arriving to enter the Big Brother house

Ashleigh, who also appeared on the BBC NI reality TV show Beauty Queen and Single, recalled one of her lowest points in Big Brother.

It was eviction night, early on in the series, and although she wasn’t facing the public vote, she was able to gauge how they felt about her.

“I could hear people outside chanting ‘Get Ashleigh out’ and that really hit home. I felt that the entire public hated me.

“But there was a complete turnaround after that, and I ended up coming second. I think that whole experience made me a stronger person.”

The nails and lash technician, who runs her own business, Sass by Ash, said she was grateful to Big Brother for the opportunities it had afforded her.

“Big Brother did have an impact on my life,” she said.

“I made lasting friends, became a stronger person and was presented with so many fantastic opportunities on the back of that show, so I have no regrets at all about it.”

Married at First Sight’s Daniel McKee found love on the popular E4 show last year, becoming the first contestant to be part of a same-sex couple.

The North Coast man married Matthew Jameson from Leeds and the pair set up home here, running Wildbay Retreats together.

Daniel McKee (right) with his partner Matt Jameson

Daniel said he remembered watching Big Brother with his family when the series first aired back on Channel 4 in 2000 and that he’d found it a ‘fascinating’ insight into people’s lives.

And he said he believed reality shows were an integral part of the TV schedule, offering audiences variety, relatability, drama and entertainment.

“It’s the social science of people interacting with each other that we love to watch and find fascinating,” Daniel said.

“There’s also the relatability factor. Even shows like Made in Chelsea, featuring millionaires, have the human factor.

“We see these people in unusual settings, coping with their problems and emotions and we can connect with them and relate our own situations to theirs.

“And of course, people love drama, so you can see why shows like Big Brother are so popular.”

Daniel said his own experience of reality television had been positive and that he felt ‘blessed’ with the outcome of Married at First Sight.

But he did sound a cautionary note about being mentally prepared for such a show.

“From my perspective, Married at First Sight gave me insight into who I am as an individual, allowed me to be vulnerable and authentic and it couldn’t have gone better for me,” he said.

“I was in a good place when I went in, thanks to my meditation and mindfulness and was genuinely looking for love.

“I have absolutely no regrets about taking part. I wouldn’t have met Matthew otherwise.

“I feel very blessed, but I would say it is important to have a strong sense of who you are before putting yourself forward for a reality TV show.”

North Belfast woman Orlaith McAllister said she was so ‘thankful’ that she had been part of Big Brother back in the early days of the series when it aired on Channel 4.

The mum-of-two, who now works as an estate agent, appeared on the programme in 2005 and said that it was an ‘amazing experience’, which she looked back fondly on.

“I absolutely loved that part of my life and feel so fortunate that I was chosen to go on when I was,” she said.

“We had no social media to worry about. We didn’t have to deal with trolls or cancel culture. I think people will have to be very careful now about what they say, whereas when we did the show, it was a case of anything goes really.

“Big Brother opened many doors for me, but I’m at that stage now where I just want a private life with my two children and fiance.

“I do think it’s a wonderful opportunity though for anyone wanting to give it a go and I feel very thankful for my time on the show.”

Orlaith, who took part in Beauty Queen and Single with Ashleigh, said the only downside was the lack of aftercare afforded to her on her exit from Big Brother. But she said that Press attention on mental health among reality television stars had led to improvements.

And she said she would definitely be tuning into Big Brother next year.

“I had goosebumps when I heard it was coming back,” Orlaith said.

“For me, it’s the best reality TV show because it’s the most real.”