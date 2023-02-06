As Happy Valley goes off-duty, we take a look at your next TV favourite in 2023

The Roy family are at war in series 4 of Succession (HBO)

As 7.5 million households around the UK tuned in to watch Sergeant Catherine Cawood’s (Sarah Lancashire) long-running cat-and-mouse game with killer Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) come to a grisly end in BBC One’s Happy Valley finale , some feared television in 2023 had peaked.

However, we’ve got a list of the biggest TV dramas to come this year — from more gritty police procedurals, to regency romances and alien adventures, we’ve listed everything which should help fill the void.

Unforgotten (ITV)

If the conclusion of Happy Valley has left a procedural shaped hole in your TV viewing habits, it won’t be long before this similar gritty ITV series returns for its fifth season.

Viewers will be keen to see how the new episodes play out following the shocking death of DCI Cassie Stewart (Nicola Walker) at the end of series four and to see how Irish actress Sinéad Keenan acts as DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) new partner, DCI Jessica “Jessie” James.

It’s also perfect timing as the new series will air on ITV and ITVX later this month.

Doctor Who (BBC One)

David Tennant makes his grand return to the sci-fi series albeit as the 14th reincarnation of the famous Time Lord, before handing over the keys to the TARDIS to Sex Education breakout Ncuti Gatwa who will portray the 15th Doctor.

The series isn’t set to return to BBC One until this Autumn where it will celebrate its 60th anniversary. It will also air on Disney+ for international viewers, marking a deal with the Doctor Who team and the famous house of mouse.

Alongside Tennant, comedian Catherine Tate is making a comeback as the beloved companion Donna Noble but her connection to her returning Doctor in the new series remains a mystery.

Succession (Sky Max/Now TV)

It’s war for the Roy family, and this time it’s very personal when the highly-anticipated HBO and Sky’s Succession returns for series four.

The final episodes of series three saw the Roy family fracture likely beyond repair, with new alliances formed and marriages possibly ruined — and Logan has still yet to choose a successor.

Series four of the acclaimed Shakespearean-esque corporate drama will be back in March.

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan is set to take the spotlight this series, when Netflix’s regency romp returns later this year following the departure of Daphne (Daphne Bridgerton) and husband Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

The third series will follow Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington (who also goes by another name in the series) and her romance with Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton.

Also joining the new series is a spin-off dropping this year focusing on the younger years of the fictionalised reign of Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, portrayed in the original series by Golda Rosheuvel.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will feature some of Bridgerton’s players and the acting debut of newcomer India Amarteifio playing the young Queen.

Secret Invasion (Disney+)

The Marvel-ifaction of television continues with new entry ‘Secret Invasion’ which is set to debut on Disney+ this spring.

The new series will follow Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury dealing with the twist ending of 2019’s Captain Marvel which revealed the MCU was overrun by a hidden alien race called the Skrulls.

As with anything Marvel, the series’ plot is being kept under wraps until it airs, however the casting has raised some eyebrows.

Joining Jackson are Kingsley Ben-Adir who is rumoured to be taking on a villain role, as well as Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and most interesting of all, Oscar winner Olivia Colman who is set to play Fury’s UK counterpart.

Other Marvel series debuting this year include Loki series two, Ironheart, Echo and Wandavision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Boiling Point: The Series (BBC One)

The acclaimed-but criminally unseen 2021 film ‘Boiling Point’ receives the TV treatment by BBC One who picked up the Stephen Graham-led show for a sequel series.

The film followed Andy Jones, head chef at an upmarket London restaurant as he deals with allergic reactions, influencers and hygiene policies.

It was notable for its ‘one-take’ style to match the high intensity of a kitchen atmosphere. It remains to be seen if the series will match the film’s style, but filming is currently underway with new casting additions released including Vinette Robinson (Carly), Ray Panthaki (Freeman), Izuka Hoyle (Camille).

The series is set to be served up in late 2023.

Maryland (ITV)

ITV’s new domestic drama will follow two sisters as they delve into their pasts and relationships to find out what drove them apart.

Little is known about the specific plot, but it is led by Gentleman Jack and Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones, and is set to be one of the most gripping dramas of 2023.

The Woman in the Wall (BBC One)

Ruth Jones returns to BBC television (and Belfast for filming) following acclaimed turns in the BBC Mrs Wilson and His Dark Materials.

The actress will be taking on the role of Lorna Brady, a woman dealing with her teenage trauma after having been kept in one of Ireland's Magdalene Laundries.

The official series synopsis released says the thriller begins when Lorna awakes one morning to find a corpse in her home — with no recollection of how it got there.

Wilson joins Bad Sisters (and Bafta nominee) star Daryl McCormack as Detective Colman Akande as they set off to find the mystery which could be connected to her past.

The series is set to debut on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

You (Netflix)

Welcome back…You. Everyone’s favourite Netflix serial killer/stalker Joe Goldberg returns following on from a twist filled series three which saw him frame his wife and the mother of his child, Love (Victoria Pedretti) for murder…after she tried to murder him.

Series four of You finds Joe in London, but it doesn’t appear he will be enjoying some tea and biscuits during his European getaway. Instead in this series Joe becomes the victim of someone using his famous methods.

Series four, part one of You will drop on Netflix on February 9 while viewers don’t have to wait much longer for part two which will be released on March 9.