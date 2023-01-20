Bafta nomination for An Irish Goodbye: ‘It’s wild to go from filming in the Sperrins to being critically acclaimed’ says Belfast director

The director of a Bafta-nominated short film shot and set in Northern Ireland has said it is ‘beyond wild’ to think it has been placed in the same esteem as some of Britain’s ‘cinema greats’.

An Irish Goodbye has been nominated for this year’s Bafta film awards in the British short film category.

Filmed in Derry, Saintfield and Templepatrick, it tells the tale of two estranged brothers brought back together in rural NI following the death of their mother.

The project was the brainchild of Ross White, from east Belfast, and long-time collaborator Tom Berkeley.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Ross said it ‘is so exciting’ to think that the cast and crew will be attending London’s Royal Festival Hall next month, ‘playing a small part in celebrating what has been such a great year for cinema’.

The final nominations for all Bafta categories were released on Thursday. An Irish Goodbye has also already reached the last 15 shortlist for an Oscar, with the final five nominations to be revealed on Tuesday, January 24.

“These things are always such a lottery, so you never count your chickens,” Ross said.

"We’re just so happy to even have been on the longlist. It goes down from hundreds and hundreds of films… We’re so excited.”

The film stars Seamus O’Hara (The Northman, Game of Thrones), James Martin (Marcella, Ups and Downs), Paddy Jenkins (Hunger) and Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones, Fortitude).

Ross White during the filming of Roy

The black comedy sees lead character Turlough (O’Hara) as he decides to send Lorcan (Martin), who has Down’s syndrome, to live with their aunt on the other side of the country because he doesn’t want to move back from London to take care of him and the farm.

The story takes a turn when the brothers discover their mother has left a bucket list, and Lorcan refuses to leave the farm until the brothers have completed it together.

Ross added: "When all these lovely, great things are happening, you get these little flashes back to mad moments in production. I remember doing fittings for the costumes in Seamus O’Hara’s kitchen and it all being scrambled together in a way.

"I remember driving James Martin home once because we couldn’t afford to get a taxi!

"There’s some charm in that, thinking back to how the whole team bandied around and came together to make it.

"It was such a homemade, ‘made with love’ approach to filmmaking, The whole crew just came on board with the project and to think that it’s gone from being up a mountain in the Sperrins outside Derry to here is wild.”

With the recent successes of Derry Girls firmly putting Northern Ireland on the cinematic map, and now An Irish Goodbye receiving the highest industry praises, Ross hopes that local filmmaking and screenwriting continues to “make waves”.

"In this wee place, we have always had such a rich tradition of storytelling,” he said.

"There’s so many great independent filmmakers that I’m very fortunate to call friends and peers, who are making such great stuff.

"I hope it all keeps finding its audiences and getting out there. To steal some words from Seamus O’Hara, he said ‘we’re the smallest cultural superpower in the world’ and I think he’s absolutely spot on.

"For such a wee place, we just punch above our weight time and time again.”

Ross added that he and Tom had been living in London for a long time, before deciding to move back home in the summer of 2019, to focus on writing and filmmaking, with An Irish Goodbye being the first script they ever wrote together.

"I think the themes of returning home having been away were really prevalent and the idea of men coping badly with grief felt quite interesting to us,” he explained.

The duo have already enjoyed critical acclaim for their first short film Roy, about an elderly man who strikes up an unusual rapport on the phone with a sex line worker.

It was longlisted for last year’s Bafta awards.

They are also currently working on a third short film, which follows two squabbling Irish sisters in 1849 at the crossover of the Irish Famine and the international Gold Rush.

Meanwhile, there is plenty of good news for Irish talent in the Baftas with ten nominations for The Banshees of Inisherin, and best actor nods for Irish actors Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal and Daryl McCormack.

Colin Farrell

Farrell is up for best actor for Banshees, while Mescal is up for Aftersun and former Fair City actor McCormack is up for Good Luck to you, Leo Grande, in which he stars opposite Emma Thompson. He is also nominated for the Bafta rising star award for emerging talent.