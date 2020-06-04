Bafta TV awards 2020: Derry Girls, Game of Thrones and Line of Duty among Northern Ireland talent nominated

Channel 4’s Derry Girls is among the Northern Ireland talent nominated for an award at this year’s TV Baftas, which will go ahead virtually due to the coronavirus crisis.

The hit series, which depicts the lives of a group of teenagers in 1990s pre-ceasefire Derry, is in the running to win best scripted comedy.

Writer and Derry-native Lisa McGee said she is "hugely honoured" to be nominated for the gong.

Also contending for the award is Channel 4 sitcoms Catastrophe and Stath Lets Flats, and BBC's critically acclaimed Fleabag.

Derry Girls, produced by Hat Trick Productions, was nominated in the same category last year but lost out to Sky Atlantic's Sally4Ever.

Belfast musician and composer David Holmes has been nominated for a Bafta TV Craft Award for his soundtrack to Killing Eve.

The Bafta Craft Awards recognise behind-the-scenes production talent like writers, editors and sound mixers.

Holmes and his indie band Unloved, which includes his co-composer Keefus Ciancia and singer Jade Vincent, provide most of the music for the award-winning hit drama.

Ciancia and Holmes were awarded the gong in the Original Music category at the 2019 ceremony.

Line of Duty and Game of Thrones, both filmed in Northern Ireland and funded by Northern Ireland Screen, are also among the list of nominees.

Michelle Clapton, the costume designer for Game of Thrones, has been given a nod for her work on the final series of the hit fantasy television show.

Game of Thrones will also go head-to-head with Line of Duty for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award, which is voted for by the public.

Arya killing the Night King in Game Of Thrones and John Corbett’s death in Line Of Duty have made the shortlist.

Nessa’s proposal to Smithy in Gavin and Stacey, the death of Sinead Osbourne in Coronation Street and Michael Griffiths’ dramatic recoupling from Amber Gill in Love Island are also nominated.

The confessional scene in Fleabag where the hot priest is forced to chose between love and his relationship with God also made the shortlist.

Richard Williams, Chief Executive of NI Screen, said the news of successful Bafta nominations "gives us a real lift in these strange times".

"It is great to be reminded of just how brilliant Derry Girls, Line of Duty and Game of Thrones are and how much they are loved by audiences. We offer our huge congratulations to all the nominees," he said.

"Like many industries, the screen industry has ground to an almost complete halt with the global pandemic, and that has been particularly challenging for the many freelance crew who make these amazing shows.

"These nominations are testament to their talent and hard work as they continually help reinforce that Northern Ireland is a world class location for film and television production.”

The awards will be hosted by Richard Ayoade behind closed doors and winners will accept their gongs virtually.

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony will air on Friday, July 31 on BBC One with the British Academy Television Craft Awards taking place online on Friday, July 17.

Members of the public can now vote for their favourite Must-See Moment online at virginmedia.com/bafta