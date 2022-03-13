BAFTAs 2022: Belfast wins Outstanding British Film but loses out on other nominated categories

The movie, which is set in Branagh’s native north Belfast in the late 1960s, is a humorous, tender and personal story of one little boy’s childhood during the tumultuous early years of the Troubles.

Upon accepting the award from actor Emma Watson, Sir Kenneth Branagh said that he wanted to thank his “outstanding producers” Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik and Tamer Thomas who all joined him on stage.

Sir Kenneth thanked British cinema audiences for the award.

“Thank you to British cinema audiences for watching the film at UK and Irish cinemas,” he said.

“All hail the streaming revolution, but all hail the big screen too- it’s alive! And long may they live together.

“This is a black and white film about the Troubles, it was not an easy pitch,” he added.

“But when all the great talent in this room dreams up anything similarly unlikely to make, or to finance, please remember that if you build it, they will come.

“Build it with passion with truth and believe in the originality and the uniqueness of your story and your voice and believe in the imagination of the public to embrace every and any kind of story well told.

“We are so proud to be included in this year’s films- they are all outstanding.”

‘Belfast’ had been nominated for six awards at the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs).

It included Best film, Best British film, Best supporting actor – Ciaran Hinds, Best supporting actress- Catriona Balfe, Best editing and Best original screenplay.

Ciaran Hinds and Catriona Balfe both lost out on the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress award respectively.

Ciaran lost out to Troy Kotsur for his role in Coda and Catriona lost out to Ariana Bebose in West Side Story.

Belfast was also beaten in the best original screenplay category to Paul Thomas Anderson’s film Licorice Pizza.