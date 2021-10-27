Bake Off’s Andrew Smyth: From Holywood to Hollywood with new Netflix show

Andrew Smyth rose to fame in the 2016 series of Great British Bake Off

A Northern Ireland TV baking celebrity is one of the star judges and co-creators of a new American ‘bakineering’ Netflix show.

Andrew Smyth, who was a finalist in the 2016 BBC series of Great British Bake Off, is originally an aerospace engineer.

He gained a national following from GBBO for his own incredibly engineered baked goods, such as his rotating pies in Tudor week, which fit together like clockwork and turned like cogs.

The 30-year-old studied at Cambridge University and has worked as a performance technologist at Rolls-Royce in Derby for the past eight years.

Now, the Holywood native can be watched on Baking Impossible, a Los Angeles-based programme where pairs made up of one baker and one engineer design culinary creations that must pass a taste test and more unusually, undergo extreme engineering challenges.

Team tasks include making an edible mini golf course and building a six-feet tall gingerbread skyscraper that must endure an earthquake-shaking table coined as ‘the bake quake’.

Andrew made his Netflix debut on October 6 this year, alongside fellow judges, chef and restaurant owner Joanne Chang, and Hakeem Muata Oluseyi, an astrophysicist and inventor.

Andrew Smyth from Bake Off

The show has been rated 7/10 by IMDb users in its first season and Andrew told the Belfast Telegraph: “I don't think you've seen anything like it before on TV ever.

“I think people are losing their mind slightly on Twitter because some people think it's bonkers, some people think it's brilliant. I think across the board it’s getting people talking about engineering, which was my secret aim.”

The Northern Irishman hopes the programme will show a more exciting side to engineering that will inspire younger generations.

“More families watched it than we perhaps expected,” he said. “Sometimes [engineering] has this view of being a bit grey or stuck in a room doing maths on computers, when actually, in my experience, it has been very creative and fun, with lots of problem solving.

“I think that really comes across in the series. so it's great that so many kids are enjoying it.”

After rising to fame on GBBO, Andrew began performing live tours at science festivals around the UK and Ireland, in which he would explain engineering through baking, and this grabbed the attention of producers in the US, who got in touch with him to do a show over there.

“It turns out one of their good friends was a producer and showrunner on ER and Designated Survivor, so we had some production company connections,” he said.

Andrew told producers that he wanted to ‘supersize’ what he was doing on stage and bring it to the screen.

“I've had the pleasure of being involved from day one, pitching it to production companies, being in the room when we pitched it to Netflix, developing it with the producers, filming it last year and then releasing it today. It's been about a three-year journey.

“It was kind of like going from Holywood with one ‘l’ to Hollywood with two! My friend once said it was one ‘l’ of a journey, which I thought was pretty good,” he laughed.

From evolving as a baking show contestant himself five years ago, to now becoming a celebrity judge, Andrew admitted he felt some envy towards the teams as the challenges seemed like a lot of fun.

“The first day we were there, I really wanted to be in their position because I’d kind of created the show that I’d wanted to apply for,” he joked.

“I kind of had that empathy of what it was like to be in that position too though; the long days, the stress you put on yourself, the passion that you put into it.

“I was able to kind of relate to and connect to the contestants more and we've all kept in touch afterwards, which has been fantastic. They're off doing exciting things, so it was a pleasure and I took the role pretty seriously.

“It still doesn't really seem real to me, even though I can switch on Netflix, it’s still quite hard to believe that I can see my name as judge and executive producer in the credits. I still have to pinch myself!

“I still get to work as an aerospace engineer four days a week, I still get to pursue all my creative passions, I get to make a Netflix series. I’m having my cake and eating it!”

Series One of Baking Impossible is available to stream on Netflix now.