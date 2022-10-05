Ballymena’s Rebecca Lightbody hopes she made Northern Ireland proud after Great British Bake Off exit

Ballymena baker Rebecca Lightbody has said she hopes she “made the people from Northern Ireland proud” after her elimination from the Great British Bake Off on Tuesday night.

The Co Antrim woman departed the hit culinary show in a rare double cut, with Cumbrian nuclear scientist James also being sent packing.

When asked if she had brought a lucky charm with her onto the Channel 4 set, she revealed: “My partner’s granny gave me a wooden spoon to take with me that said ‘Ah sure it’ll be grand’ which made its way onto set, so I guess this was my lucky item?”

The 23-year-old added: “Coming from Northern Ireland, I feel especially proud I got almost halfway through and represented our wee country. I hope everyone back home is proud, regardless.

“I was mainly sad because I didn’t get to do Dessert Week, because that alongside Bread Week were the weeks I was most looking forward to. I was looking forward to Bread Week as everybody loved my bread recipes at home, and the same for Dessert Week,” she said.

Rebs was forced to forfeit the previous episode’s Bread Week along with fellow contestant Abdul, as they both fell ill and received a free pass to stay in the series until this week’s programme. The programme’s dessert theme will be aired next week.

She shared what went down well at home as she prepared for GBBO.

“So out of all bakes in prep for the show, the family loved my Dessert Showstopper. But it wasn’t it to be, everything happens for a reason. In Northern Ireland there is an expression: ‘what’s for you won’t go by you’. But I got to take home an amazing experience and a whole new family.

“The other thing I won’t forget is the enormous support from the other bakers during filming and through transmission. The love and support from everyone has been so good, and I learn from the bakers every single day.”

The Leeds University graduate failed to make it past the fourth week of the 13th series, which was Mexican-themed.

Judge Prue Leith said: “Poor Rebs, but her flavours were just too strong, and too many of them.”

Rebs joked that she used to do Mexican nights with her partner or friends, but now gets a “slight sick feeling about it all”.

"The night in the bar at the hotel after we were eliminated was one of the best nights we had with all the other bakers: singing, dancing, Karaoke, drinking cocktails and eating burgers,” she said.

“James and I did a dance to Does Your Mother Know by Abba.”

With filming for the series having taken place over the summer, she also detailed the huge viewing party her family and friends had with her for the first episode of this year’s GBBO last month.

“My sister was visiting Northern Ireland at the time, and we had friends from NI and England and close neighbours, so it ended up about 40 of us. It was so nice to be surrounded by everyone. My partner and his family in Northern Ireland have been so supportive and of course my family across the water.

“Although I have to say I missed my family, partner and my pets while I was away. I found the whole experience pretty overwhelming and if I had had my wee cat to cuddle at night maybe I would’ve calmed down a bit more and got a little less emotional.”

Rebecca already has an undergraduate degree in economics and finance, and is set to complete her Masters in business studies from Ulster University this yea. Alongside partaking in Bake Off, she’s had a busy few months.

“To keep it a secret, I told my friends I was on a ‘work project’ in England. Alongside university I had been working in marketing for a Dubai-based smart solutions company and I just told everyone I had a big top-secret work project to do over there,” she explained.

Despite her experience in the business world, she has “big plans” of things she would like to achieve in baking, but admitted “it’ll take a lot of work and luck to get there”.

"My dream would be to be part of baking or cooking related TV shows, just in a less pressured environment than the big white tent!

“I think what I have learned most from the tent is to just enjoy yourself. You never know when your journey in anything in life will come to an end, so, it’s better to try and enjoy every second and leave with no regrets!

“I also learned so many baking tips from the fabulous bakers, [including] that you can’t please everyone with your bakes.”