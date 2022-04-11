Ban Batman? DUP and UUP councillors vote against film reclassification of the superhero flick

The council says it may cause reputational damage if something were to ‘go wrong’.

Robert Pattinson in The Batman, which is rated 15+ in the UK

The DUP and UUP have been accused of being enemies of Batman after voting to prevent children aged under 15 seeing the new superhero movie if accompanied by an adult.

Despite the unionist opposition, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Environmental Services Committee voted against its own officials’ recommendation to keep the 15 classification of The Batman.

One member claimed: “The UUP and DUP seem to want to ban Batman, which is quite extraordinary.”

It came after a cinema operator asked the council to consider reclassifying the movie to 15A, after the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) certified it 15.

The same request had already been approved by Belfast City Council, but John Boyle, Fermanagh and Omagh Council’s director of community, health and leisure, pointed to a “greyness” on whether the council could undertake film reclassification.

He added that the 15A rating doesn’t exist in the UK and that the council has to take the lead from the BBFC.

“The difficulty is that the Republic of Ireland has 15A, meaning any person under that age can go as long as accompanied by an adult, whereas a 15 means no entry unless 15 or over,” added Mr Boyle.

He said if the council was to reclassify the film, “particularly if it is lower”, it may cause reputational damage to the council if something were to “go wrong”.

“There is no doubt the cinema operator has made a very strong case around impacts on their takings, especially when in a border region,” continued Mr Boyle.

“People are going to the cinema in Cavan, Monaghan and Sligo to view these films with their children.

“However, taking account of all the evidence, it is the view of officers that we are probably best erring on the side of caution and go by the expertise of the BBFC — and we shouldn’t override that.”

In light of the difference between the two jurisdictions, Mr Boyle suggested writing to the BBFC requesting a review to ensure cinemas in Northern Ireland are not disadvantaged.

DUP councillor Keith Elliott supported the recommendation to refuse, stating: “We don’t have the expertise to start meddling.”

Taking a contrary position, Sinn Féin councillor Siobhán Currie, said: “We have a condition that BBFC films are shown, but the grey area referenced is we don’t appear to have anything to show the age classification should be adhered to.

"Superhero films are aimed at the teenage demographic and that’s the disparity between the two classifications.”

She proposed that the council grant the request to change the classification, and use the Irish Film Certification Office (IFCO) standard due to the area’s close proximity to neighbouring facilities over the border.

“BBFC and IFCO mirror each other except in the 15 and 15A classifications,” said Ms Currie.

UUP councillor Alex Baird remarked: “I find this disconcerting. The BBFC classification is the standard we use in this jurisdiction.

“This will set a precedent, and if the shoe was on the other foot, and disadvantage was to cinemas across the border, we’d be faced with another difficulty.

“I think it’s crazy that just because a cinema comes to us because of a perceived disadvantage, we overturn the decision of the body that was set up to adjudicate on film classification.”

While supporting the refusal, Mr Baird felt there should be “harmonisation of classification” between BBFC and IFCO.

Sinn Féin councillor Sheamus Greene said: “It’s a very strange situation where young people a few miles away can watch the film but those here cannot.

“It’s bizarre that they can hop in the car with their father or mother and watch it a few miles down the road anyway — there’s something wrong with that whole perception.

“UUP and DUP seem to want to ban Batman, which is quite extraordinary.”

Mr Elliott’s proposal to refuse the classification change was rejected 16-13, while Ms Currie’s passed 15-13, with one abstention.