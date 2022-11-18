Banbridge’s Jonbers Blonde makes it to final of Drag Race UK

Banbridge drag queen Jonbers Blonde has made it to the grand final of Drag Race UK after Thursday’s episode.

After progressing through an episode which saw the queens take part in a comedy roast challenge, the Northern Irish star made it through alongside fellow contenders Cheddar Gorgeous, Black Peppa and Danny Beard.

The final four will compete on Thursday night at 9pm to see who takes home the crown.

The 33-year-old has previously worked as a backup dancer for Years and Years, Mel C and Jessie Ware and described her drag style as “high fashion pig”.

“I put myself into the fashion category. Although, I’m more than that, I’m a performer too. I love to perform,” Jonbers said before going into the show.

“I’ve been doing drag for about 14 years – and good drag for the last six.

“I’m very inspired by the 70s and I’m very inspired by fashion runways of all eras.

“I’ve got the back catalogue. I can dance. I can move. I’ve got fashion skills. I’m not afraid to be silly. I’ve got a unique voice. You put all that together and you got this big muppet here. What more do you want?

“I really do have the fashion skills, as I’m also a stylist. I have worked at Vogue International and I have been fashion editor of several magazines. I’ve also walked the runways in London and Paris.”

Earlier this year fellow Northern Irish queen Blu Hydrangea has been crowned the winner of BBC Three’s Drag Race UK Vs The World in its first ever series.

Blu, AKA Joshua Cargill from Hillsborough, is Northern Ireland’s most prominent drag artist and is best known for competing in the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019.

The final of this year’s competition will air on BBC Three on Thursday at 9pm.