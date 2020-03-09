Bangor couple take invention into BBC's Dragons' Den

David and Julie Gray nervously waiting for the lift doors to open.

A Bangor couple are to enter BBC's Dragons' Den hoping for investment in their electrical cable clipping invention.

The BBC reality business show sees entrepreneurs pitch for investment from five venture capitalists willing to part with their own money in exchange for equity in the business.

Husband and wife David and Julie Gray have invented a unique new stapling solution for electric cables called ViperClip.

After spending over 25 years having to manually hammer individual clips to secure electric cables to joists and unable to find any other products suitable for 240 volt cables, David decided to take matters into his own hands.

In 2016, he came up with the ViperClip - a re-chargeable battery powered staple gun that fires unique fully insulated cable staples - so there is no conductive parts - and designed for use with 240 volt cables.

It means no hammering is needed, the user simply loads the strip of 20 clips into a stapler and presses the button.

David took redundancy, sold his house and invested his life savings into bringing his idea to life.

David explained: “I’m an electrician myself and I’m very familiar with the frustrations of having to manually hammer individual cable clips so I’ve designed ViperClip to make the job of securing 240 volt cables to joists significantly faster, easier and safer."

The couple won a top award for innovation at the 2018 INVENT Awards from Connect at Catalyst IC for their invention.

Judges said that ViperClip had “revolutionised” the process of clipping electrical cables.

After developing their prototypes David and wife Julie thought it was time to apply for the show to help get their product in front of a wider audience and expand its reach.

Julie said they were thrilled to have the opportunity to pitch to the dragons - Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Sara Davis, Tej Lalvani and Touker Suleyman.

"It was such an involved process that really filters out what you know - and what you don't. It wasn’t easy, but it’s an experience we'll definitely remember."

The pair were tight-lipped ahead of the show's broadcast on just how they fared.

Watch David and Julie on Dragon’s Den on BBC Two, Sunday, March 15 at 9pm