Barbie film highest grossing flick so far in UK and Ireland

Barbie has become the highest grossing film of the year so far at the UK and Ireland box office, new figures show.

The blockbuster comedy, which stars Margot Robbie as the world-famous Mattel fashion doll and Ryan Gosling as her beach-ready counterpart Ken, has taken £67.5 million in its first three weeks on release — enough to push the previous chart-topper, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, into second place on £54.6 million.

Barbie’s commanding success at the box office could see it go on to beat last year’s biggest earning film, Top Gun: Maverick, which took £83.7 million.

It is already outpacing the Top Gun sequel, which had made £50.1 million after three weeks on release — around three-quarters of Barbie’s current total.

Oppenheimer, the other big-screen hit of this summer which was released on the same date as Barbie, is also continuing to pull in audiences.

The film has now made £39.2 million in the UK and Ireland, enough to move it up to third place in the year’s box office chart, outranking the likes of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (£36.7 million) and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (£30.4 million).

Oppenheimer has now also officially become the highest-grossing Second World War movie ever made.

The Christopher Nolan film has sailed past the £432m mark at the global box office, and has been met with rave reviews.

According to the most recent projections by Box Office Mojo, Oppenheimer surpassed the previous record-holder, Dunkirk, also directed and written by Nolan, which raked in £413m at the global box office. The film starred Tom Hardy, Harry Styles and Murphy, and is set in the backdrop of the Dunkirk evacuation during the Battle of France.

Oppenheimer’s subject matter — the life of the eponymous American physicist, of the same name, who played a key role in developing the atomic bomb — is a far cry from the comic book adventures of Marvel’s superheroes, let alone the fantasy world of live-action fashion dolls.

In an interview with The Independent, Nolan revealed that Oppenheimer — also featuring Belfast-born Sir Kenneth Branagh as physicist Niels Bohr — is the “biggest film I’ve ever made”.

“The film I wanted to make couldn’t have been done smaller,” Nolan said of the £78m budget film.

“It’s not about money, it’s not about budget — the magnitude of the story is what attracted me to it.

“The fact that Oppenheimer and his fellow scientists couldn’t completely eliminate the possibility that they might set fire to the atmosphere and destroy the entire world, but still triggered the test — the idea of someone taking that risk on behalf of all of us and all our descendants.

"There’s nothing bigger than that.”

The latest box office figures — which run to August 6 — suggest Oppenheimer and Barbie have both found a mass audience, with some fans choosing to see the two films back to back as a “Barbenheimer” double bill.

Part of their appeal may also be due to their status as stand-alone releases, rather than spin-offs or parts of long-running franchises.

Box office data is published by the British Film Institute and Comscore, with figures for the UK and Ireland counted together for the purposes of reporting.

Barbie’s takings fell by 40% between its second and third weekends on release, but the film has already shown enough momentum at the box office to guarantee its overall earnings will climb higher in future weeks.

And if it manages to match or even overtake last year’s chart-topper, Top Gun: Maverick, it could become one of the UK and Ireland’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time.