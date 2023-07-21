Barbie review: Greta Gerwig’s lavishly-rendered living doll ultimately fails to satisfy the soul

In cinemas; Cert 12A

Don’t believe the hype. The best thing I can say about Greta Gerwig’s giddy, gaudy Barbie film is that it will almost certainly get people into cinemas. The extraordinarily committed marketing teams at Warner and Mattel have gone above and beyond to ensure the entire planet knows about their eccentric big-screen satire.

Everywhere you look is pink. ‘Kenergy’ (don’t ask) is now a thing. Any minute now, Ryan Gosling will probably jump out from behind you and ask how you’re doing. It’s bloody exhausting.

The worst thing I can say about Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film is that it rarely, if ever, feels like much of a film. It is, instead, two hours of dizzying, occasionally dazzling ideas, squished and squashed and stuck together without any real shape, sense or structure.

Some of it works. Its busy denouement is bursting with heart and – though you’d never guess from the trailers – Margot Robbie’s central performance ranks among the slickest of her career.

Some of it doesn’t, and this fuzzy, frenetic feature also employs Will Ferrell (still shouting his lines for effect) and Kate McKinnon (still pulling the same awkward faces). With them, it looks like a wobbly Saturday Night Live sketch that got out of hand. Without them, it sounds like a film without a plot. How very strange.

And then there’s Gosling. He is, unsurprisingly, the star player of this muddled meta comedy. Gosling gets all the best lines and sports all the goofiest moves. There are times when it seems Gerwig’s story cares more for Gosling’s Ken than it does for Robbie’s Barbie.

​We begin in an alternate dimension. Our trusted narrator (Helen Mirren) informs us that, in Barbieland, the matriarchy rules and every day is a perfect day for ‘Stereotypical Barbie’ (Robbie) and her awesome Barbie pals. The kingdom is all theirs.

There are Barbie politicians, Barbie Nobel Prize winners, Barbie astronauts – the list goes on. The Kens, meanwhile, rarely get a look-in, and most of them are OK with that. Except, of course, the main Ken (Gosling) who harbours a not-so-secret crush for Stereotypical Barbie.

Alas, Robbie’s blissfully happy protagonist is about to have herself an existential crisis. Everything comes undone after Stereotypical Barbie begins contemplating her mortality. The other Barbies are horrified, and – after a few additional glitches (bad breath, flat feet, foul mood) – she decides to pay a visit to ‘Weird Barbie’ (McKinnon).

This, I’m afraid, is where she learns the awful truth: Barbies are but mere playthings for little girls in the real world – and that’s exactly where Stereotypical Barbie must venture if she’s to fix whatever it is that’s happening to her.

Don’t worry about the details – this film certainly doesn’t. All you need to know is that Barbie sets off on an epic voyage from imaginary toy utopia to real-life Los Angeles.

Gosling’s Ken tags along and is delighted to discover that, in the real world, it’s the men who have all the power. Barbie, however, is spiralling. Worse still, the shouty head of Mattel (Ferrell) is keen to put her back in her box.

There is, as you can imagine, an awful lot going on in there. Gerwig’s screenplay – co-written with her partner, filmmaker Noah Baumbach – is loaded with tantalising themes and riveting concepts. I just wish it knew what to do with them.

Round and round it goes, kicking against our capitalist overlords all the while pretending that a) it didn’t cost $145 million to make, and b) the folks at Mattel weren’t looking over the filmmakers’ shoulders the entire time (they’re listed as co-producers).

Barbie wants to have its cake and eat it, and this busy, tangled film is shallow, scattered, a tad too pleased with itself. But look, there’s dancing! And rollerblading! And cowboy outfits!

Indeed, Gerwig’s film starts important conversations about gender and self-worth and launches a hundred subversive gags too. But it rarely commits to any of them. I believe its heart is in the right place, but its messages are muddled, its humour unfocused.

Oh, and where does Helen Mirren’s narrator disappear to? Why bring Barbie and Ken into the real world only to pull them out of it when things get interesting? Why is this film half a musical? These are important questions.

Gerwig’s imaginative venture wins extra points for its lavish set design and vibrant costume department. It might have gained a few more had it remembered to pack sharper zingers and a tighter scope. Lower your expectations.

Three stars