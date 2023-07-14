Barra Best: ‘We are liable for the dire situation endangered animals are in, so it’s up to us to fix it’

Presenter Barra Best talks to Áine Toner about animal conservation and why variety, in terms of TV roles, is the spice of life

Barra Best, whose BBC show Barra’s Return Of The Wild is back with a second series

The second series of Barra’s Return Of The Wild will bring Europe’s wildlife into viewers’ living rooms. Akin to a David Attenborough series, Barra meets the people giving not just their free time but all their time to save the environment and endangered animals.

“It kind of follows on his theme, [that] we need to help these animals out,” says Barra of the Attenborough comparison.

“We’re responsible for the dire situation they’re in, so it’s up to us to fix it.

“It does become a little bit of emotional, especially when you see some of the efforts that people have gone to, to try to bring these animals back from the brink of extinction and how difficult that is.”

Over three episodes, viewers will learn why a reality TV show in Sweden is shining a light on the moose plight and how a pre-release enclosure is prepared for rare wildcat kittens in Scotland. Barra mentions another vignette, the bald ibis’s migration from Germany to Tuscany.

“What some people might not think is a very pretty bird is a real example of the hardship they’ve faced,” he says.

“Someone has not only had to hand-rear them, but has also had to themselves fly over the Alps in a gyrocopter to show them where to migrate.

“That’s a lot of effort and I’m not sure a lot of us would be prepared to put that kind of time in.

“There are people who are not just giving over their free time but their entire time to ensure things like this happen.

“Like the farmer in the Netherlands who’s given over a huge chunk of his land to bring back their most iconic bird as well — simple things that some few people are doing but they’re making quite an impact.”

In a world where animal extinction is sadly an all-too-present reality, the show looks at nature’s big and small show-stoppers, including the endangered freshwater pearl mussel as featured along the banks of the Ballinderry River.

“We sometimes think of these larger animals as the big cuddly panda bears or the tigers or the big elephants. You think, ‘God, we need to save these.’ But the freshwater pearl mussel in our local rivers was harvested so much in the hunt for a pearl which very little, practically none, actually produce.

“People were so convinced that they did, though, that they fished them to such an extent that they were disappearing from our rivers, and now we have these people here working to bring them all back locally, and that’s great.

“You’re surprised because of the fact that a lot of these species that they’re protecting are species that we maybe haven’t really heard of, or pay much attention to; they aren’t just the big animals,” he continues.

“All of a sudden, you’re thinking, really, ‘That little toad is trying to cross a road in Germany.’ And know that they’re closing off roads to help them migrate to different sides of the road just to get to a pond for the spawn and to expand the populations.

“Things like that you just take for granted, that there are loads of frogs out there. But then you realise, no, there isn’t. And there are different species, some of which are on the verge of just disappearing for good.”

The worst part of the series, says animal lover Barra, is resisting the temptation to bring “every animal I met” home. That said, there’s one exception.

“You may not like, or you may not necessarily care about, a species. You may be afraid of spiders. You may be afraid of moths, like I am. But then I have to remember that there are people who are passionate about these species. Whether we like them or not, they’re part of our world. It’s no longer ‘us’ and ‘them’ in our world — it’s us in our world.”

Moths, we ask?

“I’m not a big fan. They scare me a little bit,” he says, laughing.

The impact of climate change is noted throughout the episodes, necessitating a conversation on the weather, something Barra describes as “fascinating”.

“This year alone, June was the warmest on record. I don’t remember a June when I received so many photographs of people at beaches, people outdoors, people enjoying sun, but also people with sunburn because we forget the damage that can do in this part of the world,” says Barra.

“I can’t remember a period where we’ve had so many thunderstorm warnings in just a matter of three or four weeks. It used to be every so often you get a thunderstorm warning and you would think, ‘Oh, wow, this is new.’ I have lost track of how many of those we have issued in this year alone and just in the past few weeks.

“They’re small things, and we can’t blame climate change on those — it needs a bigger study — but things like that are changing, that we see.

“We know most of the records that were set in the entirety of last century have already been broken in the first 20 years of this century. If that doesn’t tell you the climate is changing some way, I don’t know what will.”

The presenter says he’s grateful for having his name attached to a show on a subject matter he loves and he hopes the series will inspire others to do something to help species locally.

“I think, in some ways, the sad irony is that we’re able to use past instances of animals that have become extinct to warn people about the potential of others,” he says.

“I think that’s where it helps to hit home: we’ve lost this and, if we keep doing this, we’re going to lose that. Whenever you have that evidence and that proof, that’s what kind of helps hone in on the issue for people.”

Having been involved in a number of TV genres (“You put me in, I’m happy to try it out”), Barra enjoys both live shows and documentaries.

“We did a few things a few years ago, a few science, live chat show programmes about 10 years ago and it was great. But the documentaries are great because if it’s something people like, they will watch again and again.

“It’s something different from a live programme: you watch it once, but you may not want to watch it again.

“So a bit of variety… the spice of life. I’m happy to do documentaries, the weather, the news and anything else anybody wants to let me do.

“I’ve been given some opportunities that a lot of people would die for and I’m very grateful for those for those opportunities.

“The BBC and some of the producers like to put a bit of a challenge in there and have me climbing cliff faces, or going down caves for the last series of Community Life. Things that are not necessarily within my personal remit, in terms of my fears, but I do them anyway. People love to see that — they love to see a bit of a panic. That’s where it’s helped along with the different programmes: we can have the serious stuff but we can have the fun stuff as well.”​