Barra heading to Barra: BBC NI weatherman flying to Scottish isle on holiday

Barra Best pictured on his Barra on the Foyle TV series

BBC weatherman Barra Best has revealed he is jetting off on holiday on Friday – to the Scottish Isle of Barra no less.

The popular TV personality revealed on social media he is travelling to the Outer Hebrides island on Friday, as he asked fans online for their best travel tips in the area.

Mr Best tweeted he “can’t wait to land on the beach on the Isle of Barra in Scotland on Friday”, referencing the remarkably scenic and unique landing strip at Traigh Mhor Beach that makes up the island’s airport.

It is the only scheduled plane landing that lands on a beach in the world.

Responding to the tweet UTV news presenter Paul Clark asked the weatherman if it was “business or pleasure”, to which he confirmed “pleasure this time round”.

Others provided Mr Best with a few helpful holiday activities including user Abigail who said: “It's a beautiful place! We rented bicycles and did a loop around the island, which was the perfect way to explore and enjoy the views.”

Seemingly, even the island’s own Twitter account was looking forward to welcoming the well-known presenter as they wrote: “I’ll look forward to meeting you in the @ButhBharraigh after years of chatting to you over twitterland.”

The north Belfast man is no stranger to travelling, revealing to the Sunday Life he caught the bug for jet-setting after a visit to the States as a boy.

"I absolutely love travelling. If the BBC wanted to commission me for a travel show, I'd have my bags packed tomorrow and would be ready to go,” he said last month.

"I got bitten by the bug at a young age when I travelled to the States with Project Children and stayed with a host family in New Jersey for six weeks.

"Ever since then, I've loved getting away to new places. A few years ago, I visited Vietnam and Cambodia, which was an amazing experience."