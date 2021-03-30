BBC backs new Belfast-based police drama Blue Lights

Blue Lights, created by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, is a six-part series, telling the story of rookie police officers working in contemporary Belfast.

A new Belfast-based police drama from the writers of The Salisbury Poisonings has been given the go ahead by the BBC.

Blue Lights, created by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, is a six-part series, telling the story of rookie police officers working in contemporary Belfast and the unique set of pressures and dangers they face as frontline response cops.

The network series is one of eight new projects to be commissioned by BBC Drama as part of recently unveiled plans to increase portrayal of all audiences across the UK.

Blue Lights is the first series from Lawn and Patterson since last year’s critically acclaimed The Salisbury Poisonings, which was the highest rated new drama launch on British television since 2018.

The BBC One show follows the probationary officers as they learn the basics of their profession and come to terms with a constant threat. In this often-chaotic environment, the characters have just a few crucial months in which they will make it as police officers.

Based on extensive research and interviews, and told with a caustic wit, Blue Lights is inspired by the experiences of serving police officers in Northern Ireland.

The BBC has described the new drama as ‘a fast-paced, frightening, and funny insight into what happens when the idealism of the police college classroom meets the reality of life in a precinct that’s as starkly divided as it is terrifyingly dangerous.’

Writers Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn said: “Belfast is our home town, and to be able to write a show set in the city we know and love is one of the great privileges of our lives.

“It’s a real joy to be bringing a major BBC drama back home.”

The announcement of Blue Lights comes weeks after the BBC revealed it had commissioned daytime crime drama Hope Street. It will focus on the police department in the fictional town of Port Devine on the Northern Irish coast and the arrival of English Detective Constable Alimah Kahn, the first Muslim police officer in the town’s history.

Speaking about the latest commission, Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama said: "Telling stories that reflect the whole of the UK is about more than meeting quotas. It’s about enriching and emboldening what British drama means by honouring the true range of authorship across all of our nations and regions.

“I want to do more to celebrate that plurality. I want it to become an essential not-so-secret weapon and a core part of our USP.”

Blue Lights is executive produced by Tommy Bulfin for the BBC, Stephen Wright for Two Cities Television and Louise Gallagher for Gallagher Films, and by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson.

It is the latest commission to be announced as part of the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen partnership agreement. The successful partnership, which is soon to be renewed for its third term, continues to support the screen industry in Northern Ireland and help ensure that content filmed and set in Northern Ireland is brought to audiences across the UK and internationally.

Other new dramas include Better, a thrilling redemption story set in Leeds, The Control Room from Scotland, Wolf, based on Mo Hayder’s acclaimed Jack Caffery novels from Wales and Rules of the Game set in North West, a gripping thriller starring Maxine Peake.

BBC Three will build on its reputation as home to the most original and talked about drama for young audiences with upcoming titles including Sally Rooney’s hugely anticipated Conversations With Friends.