BBC doc reveals new details about one of the most controversial killings of the 1916 Easter Rising

Exploration: A re-enactment of the events which unfolded in Castlebellingham in 1916. Credit: Darren Kidd

New details behind the controversial shooting of the first Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) officer killed in the 1916 Easter Rising are revealed in a new BBC Northern Ireland documentary. The film uses modern forensic expertise to investigate how and why Charles McGee, a native Irish speaker from the Donegal Gaeltacht, was shot dead on Easter Monday 1916.

Lá i 1916 (A Day In 1916) explores how the heir to a Belfast whiskey empire got caught up in the killing and the part played by a Belfast republican who would go on to serve as Tánaiste in the Irish government.

And, more than a century later, this new evidence brings the descendants of the chief suspect face-to-face with the policeman’s relatives to discuss the impact of his death.

Investigative journalist Kevin Magee examines the lives of four men caught up in the events of Easter Monday 1916, when RIC recruit Charlie McGee (23), a native Irish speaker from Inishbofin island, was shot dead.

Lieutenant Robert Dunville (23), the heir to the Dunville whiskey empire in Belfast, was injured in the same incident after the pair were held captive by rebels in Castlebellingham, Co Louth.

They were fired on by a band of Irish Volunteers, which included Belfast republican Seán MacEntee, who later became Tánaiste.

His associate, Paddy McHugh, the chief suspect in the shooting, later became a key figure in the Irish War of Independence and was protected by Michael Collins.

Drawing on a variety of sources, including witness statements from those involved uncovered from the Republic’s Bureau of Military History, the programme carefully recreates the events of Easter Monday 1916 and reveals how the RIC man met his death.

To assist in the re-investigation, the Republic of Ireland’s former state pathologist, Dr Marie Cassidy, sheds new light on the case by providing a modern-day analysis of the type of bullet that killed the RIC man.

The descendants of the Dunville, McGee, HcHugh and Mac Entee families all agreed to take part.

And during the making of the programme, two grand-daughters of Paddy McHugh accept an invitation to visit relatives of Charles McGee on Inishbofin, where the policeman grew up.

While there, they viewed a plaque erected on the island in memory of Charlie McGee and discussed his legacy and the impact of his death on both families and their place in history.

Paddy McHugh’s grand-daughter, Sinéad McHugh, said: “It is important for us to come together, not just for ourselves, but for future generations to let them know that these things happened and for it not to be forgotten.”

Welcoming the McHugh family to Inishbofin, the RIC man’s grand-nephew, Éamonn Mac Fhionnghaile, said: “It closes a chapter for me. I think this is important — that people can sit down, discuss the past and just make peace with it.”

Lieutenant Robert Dunville was the last surviving heir of the Belfast-based Dunville Whisky empire.

Although he survived and became chairman of the company, he never fully recovered from his wounds and died 15 years later, aged 38.

The whiskey company — one of the biggest in the world at the time — folded not long afterwards.

His great-grandson, Christopher Dunville, who lives in Canada, said:

“I don’t think that there is any question that having been shot in the chest shortened his life. If there is any guilt to be had, or any anger to be had, it was to be had by people who were there at the time. Leave it as a part of history.”

Former BBC correspondent Kevin Magee, who produced and presented the programme, said he wanted to tell Charles McGee’s story after first hearing about him while travelling in the Donegal Gaeltacht some years ago.

“When I started to investigate it in detail, it soon became clear that there was a really interesting story to tell about the lives of four people who came together for a fleeting moment, but ended with tragic circumstances.

“Their story illustrates the complexities of our history, where nothing is black-and-white. The meeting on the island gave a fascinating insight into how the past can be reconciled.”

Director Méabh Fields said: “This programme illustrates how much history can still affect the present and that no matter how much we think we know about historical events, there are always forgotten elements and aspects which can be investigated to add to our understanding of where we are today.”

Lá i 1916, BBC Two Northern Ireland, Sunday, 9.45pm