BBC NI bids to brighten the dark evenings as autumn schedule focuses on feelgood shows

BBC Northern Ireland is hoping to lift people's spirits and offer audiences some welcome escapism and fun this autumn.

The broadcaster has unveiled a new schedule with a focus on fresh comedy, light-entertainment and embracing new talent alongside hearing from some inspirational and famous faces.

Comedy comes courtesy of new commissions for Holywood's Shane Todd and west Belfast funny man Paddy Raff.

Previously With Shane Todd, broadcast as a one-off pilot last year, returns in a three-part series with Todd offering a commentary on BBC NI archive footage, seeking out prime characters, crimes of fashion, 'interesting' pastimes and unpicking the big news stories of the day.

Meanwhile Raff brings four episodes of his self-titled character-based show - including a Christmas special - following his pilot.

Popular comedy shows The Blame Game and Give My Head Peace are also set to return.

The trickery talents of Bangor mentalist and rising social media star Joel Mawhinney will be showcased a new three-part series, Life Is Magic, where he uses his skills of illusion at a range of events, from a school formal to a baby gender reveal party.

Viewers will also hear from a range of established, household names from the worlds of broadcasting and sport who have inspired younger generations.

The four-part series This Sporting Life sees presenter Stephen Watson chat one-on-one with four of Northern Ireland's biggest sporting legends - Dame Mary Peters, Norman Whiteside, Dennis Taylor and Phillip McCallen - about the highs and lows of their impressive careers.

In the documentary Gloria - My Life On TV, broadcast as she marks her 80th year, Portadown-born trailblazer Gloria Hunniford looks back on her career, lasting more than 50 years, which has made her one of the most familiar faces on UK television.

Light-entertainment includes a new motoring series, Tricked-Out Tractors, which brings together a dream team of petrol heads who have been restoring beloved vintage tractor models; building custom, one-of-a-kind competitive monster machines, and crafting bespoke builds.

The feel-good film Our Weddings takes a look back at six decades of getting hitched, as couples of different generations reminisce about their special day alongside some unmissable archive footage from some of the most memorable celebrity weddings.

Eddie Doyle, head of BBC NI Commissioning, said: "It's been a long year so as we approach the winter months, we wanted to provide audiences with content that would bring some humour, warmth, nostalgia and entertainment into their evenings. I think we've got a little something for everyone to inform, educate and entertain with a lightness of touch," he added.