BBC NI collects five awards at Celtic Media Awards

BBC Northern Ireland has picked up five awards at the Celtic Media Awards 2021 with winners across a range of categories.

The virtual awards ceremony took place on Thursday evening, September 9.

Among the winners was BBC Radio Foyle presenter Elaine McGee who picked up the award for presenter of the year.

On March 23 in the early days of lockdown, she sat down to broadcast from her front room for what she thought would be a short spell presenting the station's usually double-headed Breakfast Show solo.

For the next three months, Elaine single-handedly presented two hours of news, five days a week with a focus on offering genuine companionship and connection to the Radio Foyle listeners.

She dedicated the award to her brother.

“Forever fifteen and always keeping me right,” she said.

Paying tribute to the nominees and winners, Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning and Emma Dunseith, Head of Content Production for BBC NI said: “We are delighted with these successes and would like to congratulate the winners and all the other nominees who have created programmes for and with BBC Northern Ireland.

“Much of this content has been made in incredibly difficult circumstances over the past couple of years and these awards are a testament to the skills and creative ingenuity we have here.”

Other winners included, Lost Lives, the major cinematic film inspired by the book of the same name won in the feature documentary category.

The book written over seven years by five journalists, recorded every single death during ‘The Troubles’ - over 3700 lost lives.

The film weaved together cinematography, archive film, a commissioned score performed by the Ulster Orchestra and a number of extracts from the book, read by the very best of local acting talent.

It was produced by Double Band Films and made with funding from Northern Ireland Screen.

A Perforated Ulster - BBC Radio Ulster's topical comedy sketch programme - was honoured in the Radio Comedy category.

The satirical show tackles Northern Irish and international news with jokes, songs, sketches, and local comedy character. The series is produced by the Hole In The Wall Gang.

Meanwhile, The Paddy Raff Show scooped the best comedy award.

The comedy sketch pilot written and performed by the titular character is based on sketches filmed at home, bottling his unique and hilarious observations of his family life and trying to deal with “our new normal”.

Characters include ‘Nigel’ the snobby social butterfly and his friends the ‘Bravo-Tango Niners’ in Belfast’s most affluent postcode, ‘Father Pat’ the dance-music loving priest on an interactive mission to rave as well as to save his secular congregation, and ‘Granny Raff’ a salty senior citizen with a sharp tongue but a heart of gold.

BBC Northern Ireland also picked up the award in the animation category for Rawr.

In Sorcha McGlinchey’s short film, commissioned as one of six animations by Two Minute Masterpiece, one little girl is faced with a major disappointment during lockdown but with the support and imagination of her loving mother, all is well.

The film was produced by Sorcha McGlinchey and made with support from Northern Ireland Screen.