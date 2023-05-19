BBC NI strike: Eamonn Holmes drops by to show support for hundreds of journalists

BBC staff take part in 24 hour strike action at Broadcasting House. (Pic: Pacemaker) — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

BBC NI staff take part in 24-hour strike action at Radio Foyle (Pic: Aodhán Roberts / Belfast Telegraph) — © Aodhán Roberts

BBC NI staff take part in 24-hour strike action at Broadcasting House in Belfast (Pic: Pacemaker) — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Eamonn Holmes has shown his support for the hundreds of journalists striking at BBCNI as he stopped by to take photos with them on Friday evening.

It comes as the director of BBC NI had to step in to read the news as journalists take part in 24 hour strike action.

The Belfast-born presenter joined those on the picket line earlier.

Radio Ulster programming was replaced by national coverage on one of the biggest news days of the year.

The station’s flagship breakfast show Good Morning Ulster was off the airwaves as vote counting began to elect 462 councillors across NI.

BBC NI director Adam Smyth

It was replaced by a Radio 5Live broadcast which provided regular national news bulletins and updates on traffic across England.

A local news bulletin was broadcast at 9am which was read by BBC NI chief Adam Smyth.

"Director Adam Smyth forced to read news bulletins on @BBCRadioFoyle and @bbcradioulster - because just about everyone else is supporting the @NUJofficial strike,” the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) tweeted.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

However, output resumed “as BBC Radio 5Live” following the brief update with The Nolan Show also off the air. Radio 2 later replaced normal programming as Talkback was also off the airwaves on Friday afternoon.

The TV news was also disrupted, with no 1.30pm bulletin, while a planned programme covering the election results was pulled on Friday afternoon.

A BBC spokesperson said. “A significantly reduced news service will be available from BBC Northern Ireland on Friday, May 19.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to audiences.

"Fuller coverage of the local council election results will be available from Saturday 20 May.”

Some journalists picketed outside BBC’s Broadcasting House in Belfast and Radio Foyle in Londonderry on Friday holding signs which said ‘stop the cuts’ and ‘support local news’.

The NUJ confirmed over 200 members within BBC Northern Ireland are taking part in the 24 hour walk out which commenced at 12.15am on Friday.

It was anticipated that the broadcaster’s coverage of the local election results would be adversely affected.

Industrial action had been agreed by staff opposed to proposed cuts to jobs and programmes which included the reduction of BBC Radio Foyle’s breakfast programme.

The north-west’s flagship morning show was axed last month and replaced with a half-hour news programme.

The move faced protests including a town hall-style meeting, and gatherings outside the station’s Derry headquarters with signs reading ‘Save Radio Foyle’.

BBC NI staff take part in 24-hour strike action at Radio Foyle (Pic: Aodhán Roberts / Belfast Telegraph) — © Aodhán Roberts

The NUJ said the corporation's bid to save £2.3 million had resulted in 36 posts being cut, with the prospect of other job losses.

The first election results are expected on Friday afternoon with the counting due to continue into Saturday.

It’s unclear if coverage will be affected once the strike is officially over.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The NUJ has said members “want to resolve the dispute” and are available for “meaningful negotiations with management”.

Paul Siegert, national broadcasting organiser, said the public have rallied behind members “recognising this strike is about defending services journalists are committed to protecting”.

Assistant general secretary Seamus Dooley said the union has been engaged in comprehensive negotiations but “sufficient progress” has not been made.

“The decision to strike on such a significant news day has not been taken lightly and reflects frustration on the part of NUJ members,” he said.

"They want to report the news rather than make their own headlines, it is regrettable that they find themselves in this situation. We assure viewers, listeners and readers that the priority of the NUJ is the maintenance of public service broadcasting and that commitment informs this dispute.”

A number of political parties have vowed to boycott BBC NI on Friday in a gesture of solidarity with staff.

Both the SDLP and People Before Profit have said they will not engage with programmes.

"From the outset, the SDLP has warned that these cuts will have a devastating impact on local news coverage, particularly in Derry and the North West, and that they do not have the support of BBC staff or local people,” Colum Eastwood said.

Meanwhile People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “We will never cross a picket line. Therefore, our election candidates and activists will not engage with the BBC while its staff are on strike. We would urge the BBC to urgently reverse these cuts and to reconsider its so-called restructuring plans.”

BBC staff take part in 24 hour strike action at Broadcasting House. (Pic: Pacemaker) — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

The BBC has expressed deep regret over the negative impact strike action will have on services on election results day.

“We are glad to have been able to offer roles to all ‘at risk’ staff during the redundancy process” a spokesperson said.

“The BBC’s region-wide programming from Foyle has been increased and its net staffing levels will be maintained.

"Our engagement with staff and the trade unions will continue.”