BBC NI unveils host of new programmes set to air this autumn

Eamonn Holmes, Patrick Kielty and Bernadette Hagans are all set to feature in a host of new TV programmes by BBC Northern Ireland set to arrive this autumn.

North Belfast’s Eamonn Holmes will be the face of a new cookery programme Farm To Feast: Best Menu Wins set in a stately home in Fermanagh. The farm to fork cookery programme will also feature Michelin star chef Danni Barry and Belfast Telegraph restaurant critic Joris Minne as judges as seven amateur cooks live and compete against each other to create culinary masterpieces using local ingredients.

Chef and fellow contributor to this newspaper Paula McIntyre will share a mouth-watering selection of recipes in three-part series Paula McIntyre’s Hamely Kitchen for viewers to serve up to their own family and friends.

In other programmes, first contestant with a physical disability to reach the final of Miss Northern Ireland Ms Hagans (25) tells her story in The Girl With The Colourful Leg. She shares how her right leg was amputated at the age of 22 after she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer before she later became a disability and diversity champion.

Patrick Kielty will be front and centre in a deeply personal documentary with the working title of Northern Ireland, the Union And Me, in which he will explore what the future holds for Northern Ireland on the 100th anniversary of its creation.

Protests over the Irish Sea border, the possibility of a united Ireland and fears of a return to violence will be explored as well as the death of Mr Kielty’s father Jack during the Troubles.

TV and radio presenter Stephen Nolan will front a film marking 20 years of the PSNI after the creation of the police force. It will look back at some of the most newsworthy events that have marked that time period as Mr Nolan meets those who have served in the PSNI as well as those who challenge and support it.

BBC NI said the programmes will celebrate the real lives of people living here and the key anniversaries of Northern Ireland.

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning, BBC NI said: “It has been another long and difficult year for audiences and we wanted to bring some much needed entertainment and escapism to the darker evenings. Our offering will hopefully make people laugh, reminisce and look at Northern Ireland from a different perspective.

“We’ve focused on light-entertainment formats and stories which resonate with people from this part of the world. BBC Northern Ireland will also continue to work in partnership with BBC Three and Northern Ireland Screen to support the local independent sector by bringing viewers a mix of programmes on a whole range of topics which interest them.”

Other programmes soon to be brought to our screens include police drama Hope Street, filmed in Donaghadee and airing here before BBC One transmission next year, along with a crime prevention and appeal programme presented by Wendy Austin in association with Crimestoppers and the PSNI.

Feel-good film Northern Irish School Days will see former classmates reminisce on shared experiences as pupils, and in Barra’s Wild Days Out the popular weather presenter uncovers some of the hidden wildlife on Northern Ireland’s doorstep.