BBC NI's Donna Traynor to return to the screen following three-month absence

One of the most familiar faces on local television should make a welcome return to our screens this week.

BBC NI news anchor Donna Traynor said she would be returning following a three-month hiatus.

She has been absent from our televisions since the start of October.

But she ended 2020 with the good news that she's fit and well again to return to the studio following recovery from an operation.

The presenter said she is delighted to be back in the saddle and ready to return for the early evening Newsline slot on BBC1 NI.

"Happy to be returning to work this week after sick leave following an op at the beginning of October," Ms Traynor said yesterday.

She added: "Thanks for your support."

The news of Ms Traynor's return has been welcomed.

Fellow BBC presenter Stephen Watson, who has struggled with his own medical issues and is now a health campaigner following his kidney transplant, said: "Delighted to have you back!"

And UTV journalist Barbara McCann tweeted: "That's what was wrong with the world!! Missed you x."

The Lisburn-born presenter (55), who grew up in Dublin, is one of BBC NI's longest serving broadcasters.

She began her career at RTE before moving here to start working with the BBC in 1989.

One of the most trusted voices in local broadcasting, she presented news bulletins on BBC Radio Ulster for several years.

She was the presenter at the station who reported the news of the Provisional IRA's first ceasefire in August 1994.

She has been delivering the nightly news into local living rooms since the mid-1990s.

Read more Donna makes welcome return to our TV screens

She has been nominated twice by the Royal Television Society in the category of Presenter of the Year.

Colleague Tara Mills continued to stand in on last night's Newsline.

The BBC has yet to confirm when Ms Traynor will be returning to our screens after her medical absence.

No details have been revealed about her illness.

The corporation said last night: "We're pleased to have Donna back on air."