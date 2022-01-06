BBC NI’s New Year comedy schedule includes Dry Your Eyes, Paddy Raff and The Blame Game

Ready for some laughs to brighten up the dark winter nights?

BBC Northern Ireland is launching a series of comedy programmes for the New Year, with a range of original and returning content. The comedy schedule will feature fresh faces as well as some familiar favourites to help viewers unwind and enjoy a laugh or two.

New to BBC One Northern Ireland will be the comedy sketch show Dry Your Eyes, on Monday, January 10 on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10.35pm.

Produced by the Hole in the Wall Gang, Dry Your Eyes showcases an up-and-coming cast of actors and writers fresh to our screens.

It has been 15 years since the Hole in the Wall Gang first brought some iconic characters to the screen with the original version of the programme.

The new on-screen line-up is comprised of Niamh McAllister, Michael Stranney, Bernadette Brown, Diona Doherty and Cailum Carragher, who will bring viewers a freshly baked batch of cringeworthy creations.

In The Paddy Raff Show, the award-winning comedian returns to BBC Northern Ireland this January with a new four-part series to ease the winter blues.

Paddy’s comical sketches on family life feature familiar faces Granny Raff, Father Pat and Malone’s most talked about resident Nigel, who is looking for love. New character Kara-Lynne raises a few laughs with her efforts to find the right job.

Ma, Da, Cal, Uncle Andy and all the gang are back as Give My Head Peace runs across three episodes beginning on Friday 7 January on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10.35pm.

And BBC Northern Ireland has also commissioned a new comedy drama written by and starring local comedy duo Grimes and McKee.

The action revolves around the fictitious GAA club of St Mungo’s. It is currently in production with the makers of ‘Hope Street’ Long Story TV, and will air later this Spring.

Finally, The Blame Game, produced by Moondog Productions and hosted by Tim McGarry, with panellists Diona Doherty, Neil Delamere and Colin Murphy, makes a return later this year with a new series following a successful run at the end of last year recorded in venues across Northern Ireland.

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland said: “We have a wealth of local comedy acting and writing talent on these shores and we are delighted to be able to offer viewers a rich mix of comedy favourites together with developing new material featuring some familiar and new faces.”

All programmes will be available to watch live on BBC One Northern Ireland and afterwards to watch anytime on BBC iPlayer.